Blumhouse Pranks Us All With April Fool’s Day El Chupacabras Trailer

We would actually watch this film TBH.

By Chelsea SteinerApr 1st, 2021, 4:43 pm

Horror studio Blumhouse just dropped a spooky trailer for their latest fright flick, El Chupacabras. The film is based on the mythological creature the Chupacabra, a vampiric monster that drinks the blood of goats and other livestock. The first reported attack occurred in March 1995 in Puerto Rico, with sightings all over South America, Central America, and Mexico. And like so many cryptids before it, the Chupacabra provides an endless amount of urban legends and scary bedtime stories. So a horror film about the Chupacabra is, quite frankly, long overdue.

Well, it turns out the trailer and the film are both an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank by the folks at Blumhouse. The trailer, directed by Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), was made with footage from previous Blumhouse films like Fantasy Island, Insidious: The Last Key, The Lords of Salem, and Dark Skies, with an assist from our good friend Shutterstock.

The internet was delighted by the fake trailer, with many wondering if and when we would get a real Chupacabra horror film. Chupacabra Terror, Blood of the Chupacabras, and Chupacabra Territory focus on the monster, but they are mostly straight to video or TV movies. Considering how well-known the monster is, it’s frankly surprising that we’ve yet to see a big studio Chupacabra movie. After all, we’ve seen countless films about ghosts, demonic possessions, and scary nuns. We even have a handful of Bigfoot-themed horror films. It’s Chupacabra’s time to shine!

Or for that matter, give us an Avengers-style team-up of cryptids, like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness monster, Chupacabra, a yeti, and maybe throw in Mothman too. It could be a modern-day Monster Squad! Mothman’s got nards!

In other April Fools’ horror-themed gags, we would also watch this Freddy Krueger origin story with Tom Hiddleston, dammit!

(via CBR, featured image: screencap)

