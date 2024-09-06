The new ‘Bluey’ minisodes are heading our way for a perfect Halloween treat!

Have you been missing Bluey? Do you want some new minisodes as a Halloween treat? Well, you’re in luck, because a new batch of Bluey Minisodes is heading to Disney+ in October. Honestly, they sound pretty amazing!

Releasing on October 7, fans of Bluey and her sister, Bingo, can expect seven new minisodes to explore! The first batch of mini-episodes dropped in July, and this is the second batch of four coming our way. We don’t yet know when the final two batches will be released, but we have received some information about the seven episodes arriving on Disney+ next month.

The first episode is titled “Tattoo Shop” and is described as follows: “Dad visits the ‘tattoo shop’ where the kids give him some ink. Dad wants skulls and snakes, so he can look tough. But when the time comes to look, it’s not quite what Dad envisaged.” Which, given how Bandit and his kids interact, we can only imagine what tattoo the girls actually give him.

Our second minisode is titled “Phoney” and has a musical edge to it. “After a big day, everyone wants to sit back and listen to some relaxing music except Unicorse, who keeps getting ‘Phony’ to change the tune.” We also have the episode “Blocks,” for which the synopsis reads: “When it’s time to go, Bluey and Bingo ask Nana to keep their tower from falling until they come back. Nana and Bob try to live in their smallish unit without knocking it over.”

Next is “Government,” which features Bandit … well, being Bandit. “Dad is using Bingo’s back as a typewriter to type a letter to the government demanding they do something about his errant children.” The minisode titled “Drums” features Chilli dealing with Bingo finding a drum set. “Bingo is in the music shop with Mum when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones.”

The final two episodes seem very fun. One is titled “Browny Bear” and is described as follows: “Someone keeps tapping people on the shoulder and then vanishing, it’s very annoying! Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate.” Our final minisode of the drop is titled “Whirlpool” and features Bingo and Bluey playing a classic pool game. “The kids make a whirlpool in the paddling pool and then jump into the swirling current.”

We cannot wait to see what these Bluey minisodes have in store for us on October 7!

