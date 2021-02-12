comScore Blues Clues and You LGBTQ Song Is Representation Children Need | The Mary Sue

Blues Clues and You LGBTQ Song Is the Kind of Representation Children Need

See yourself out if you disagree.

By Lyra Hale
Feb 12th, 2021

Blues Clues and You during Alphabet Song for Kids that included P for "Pride."

When I heard that Nickelodeon’s Blues Clues and You acknowledged the LGBTQ community, I thought they had done it in a sly way. You know, a way where people can feel represented but if the network is asked about LGBTQ representation they can deny it, wave it away, or leave it open to interpretation. *Cough* Korrasami *cough.*

So, I was sure I knew what I was getting into when I looked up the Alphabet Song for Kids that everyone was talking about due to the P being for “Pride.” Oh, how wrong I was.

Nickelodeon didn’t give us LGBTQ representation on the sly. They put it right there in your face and didn’t hold back. They had a large P with the colors of the pride flag. And surrounding it were other flags (starting at the top and going clockwise in the image above) representing the transgender, lesbian, bisexual, nonbinary, genderfluid, intersex, pansexual, and asexual communities. Some of these flags even I didn’t immediately recognize, and if I can learn all of this in my 30s, imagine what a child could do with such knowledge?

Representation changes lives for the better. It’s an opportunity to feel seen, loved, and acknowledged for who you are. That’s why it’s so important that Blues Clues and You included “Pride” in their Alphabet Song. Children will now have the knowledge that there is nothing wrong with being part of the LGBTQ community. They will go, “Hey, if Blue and Josh accept people for who they are, then maybe I can accept myself or my friend for who they are.”

Okay, maybe kids wouldn’t say it in this exact manner because they’re kids, but the sentiment stands.

Watching the Alphabet Song for Kids also made me reflect on what seeing this kind of representation would’ve done for me as a kid. It would’ve helped get rid of years of self-loathing, confusion, and shame for loving who I love in the way I choose to. It also would’ve made me hide less than I did when it came to my sexuality. Because everyone watched Blues Clues at my age, and if you said anything against her or Steve, you were looked at with horror, and I’m not the only one self reflecting on what this representation means to them as an adult.

(image: Nickelodeon/Blues Clues and You)

