Zöe Kravitz’s directorial debut is all about power dynamics

Zöe Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, is garnering attention in both theaters and on social media because of its unique themes and subject.

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and abuse.

The movie’s plot follows a group of women who stay at a tech mogul’s private island, partying with him and his friends. However, the billionaire and his friends have a sinister agenda in place, as they drug the women and assault them every night, gaslighting them the next morning as they are under the effect of substances.

In the latter half of the movie, Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Sarah (Adria Arjona) figure out Slater King (Channing Tatum) and his posse’s nefarious activities and chart out a plan to exact revenge on them. The women succeed in their initiative, and Frida decides to keep Slater alive, pulling him out of the burning mansion. She proceeds to become the company CEO as his wife, mixing the snake venom he had used on them into his vape every day to ensure she can control him. She does the same to his therapist, Rich (Kyle Maclachlan), to ensure no loose ends.

Meanwhile, Sarah is absent from the final scenes of the film, possibly because of how trauma-inducing the whole ordeal is. She likely goes back to her day-to-day and features in another reality series, potentially severing all ties with anyone she met on the island.

Blink Twice is currently playing in theaters.

