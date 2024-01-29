Ewan and Clara McGregor Team Up in Perfect Father/Daughter Relationship Casting

Ewan McGregor’s new film out of SXSW has a new trailer for fans to enjoy! The film, Bleeding Love, stars McGregor alongside his daughter, Clara McGregor, and explores family reconnecting with each other. Who doesn’t want to watch a father/daughter road trip drama?!

Recommended Videos

Father/daughter relationships are complicated, and exploring those in film often boils down to the chemistry of the actors playing these roles. For both of these characters, we’re seeing an actual father and daughter working together. In preparation for the trailer’s release, Clara spoke with PEOPLE about the film and the joy of her father wanting to be a part of it.

“There was something special about [Ewan] being a part of a film that I was also producing and had put together,” Clara said. “It’s rare as an adult that you get to spend that amount of time with your parents, so that was really special. I’d always admired my dad as an actor and getting to act with him showed me how good he is at what he does.”

Back in March at SXSW, Ewan McGregor spoke to Deadline about the script and how his daughter got him involved in the project. “Clara told me about it, but not much about the script,” said Ewan. “Just that she had been developing a story that was about us.” While the film takes inspiration from “other relationships and other dads too,” McGregor said, he also pointed out that his daughter was taking from their own relationship: “Clara was also drawing from our story. From the moment I read it, there was no question that I wanted to do it.”

In the trailer, we see the level of comedy brought to this story in the midst of their strained relationship as the daughter (Clara McGregor) struggles with addiction issues.

What is Bleeding Love all about?

Outside of the daughter’s addiction issues and reconnecting with her father (Ewan McGregor), the movie is described as “a gritty, emotional tale about healing familial wounds through reconnection” by the distributor.

The synopsis also goes on to give us more of an idea about the movie as a whole, stating: “After a drastic incident in her life, a young woman (Clara) embarks on an impromptu road trip with her estranged father (Ewan). En-route to their destination of Santa Fe, New Mexico, the two are forced to confront the issues of their past that have led to their frail relationship, while encountering an eccentric array of characters along the way, in order to bring them closer together again.”

Who else is in Bleeding Love?

Obviously, the appeal of Bleeding Love is centered around Clara and Ewan McGregor working together again. While they also worked together on the film The Birthday Cake, which Clara co-produced, this is the first time they’re starring opposite each other.

The rest of the cast includes Jake Weary, Kim Zimmer, and Sasha Alexander. Bleeding Love will be released on February 16, 2024, and I can’t wait.

(featured image: Vertical Entertainment)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]