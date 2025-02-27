Blake Lively releases touching tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

The entertainment world was shocked yesterday when it was announced that actress Michelle Trachtenberg was dead at the age of just 39.

Fans took to social media to share tributes to her, and among those were messages from people who had worked with Trachtenberg closely. Those posts gave mourners an idea of what Trachtenberg was like in real life—a kind, sparky woman who got along with everybody.

Now Blake Lively has posted her own tribute and told the world what Trachtenberg meant to her. The two women starred on Gossip Girl together from 2008 to 2012, playing friends and rivals Serena van der Woodsen and Georgina Sparks.

Lively posted a still of the actresses in Gossip Girl on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%,” Lively wrote. “She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong.”

Blake Lively wrote a great eulogy for her friend

Lively continued to praise her former co-star, writing “She cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.”

After remembering Trachtenberg’s “yummy caramel smelling lip gloss,” Lively went on, “She was a kind person through and through. Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday.”

“Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire,” she concluded.

The cause of Trachtenberg’s death is still unknown to the media, but it’s understood that she underwent a liver transplant recently. An anonymous source told People magazine yesterday that the actress had been “really, really sick” and “struggling” in the lead up to her death.

It’s always heartbreaking when a person dies before their time. Trachtenberg touched the hearts of so many in her 39 years on earth, and she will be missed.

