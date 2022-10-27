‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman at World Premiere

The late Chadwick Boseman’s absence cast a shadow over Wednesday’s world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Hollywood, CA, but those attending paid tribute to him on Marvel’s purple carpet.

Letitia Wright, who plays King T’Challa’s sister Shuri and is rumored to take on the mantle of the Black Panther, wore an ensemble inspired by Boseman’s jacket at the world premiere of the original Black Panther.

Letitia Wright. (Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images)

In an interview with Variety, Wright said that “[the premiere is] emotional. We’re trying to hold it together.”

Director Ryan Coogler, who worked with Boseman on the original Black Panther, wore a necklace with Boseman’s portrait on it. Coogler told ABC 13 that he had the necklace made when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever went into production. “I just wanted to keep him close as a reminder of what we were doing it for,” Coogler said.

#WakandaForever director Ryan Coogler wears a Chadwick Boseman chain at the movie's red carpet world premiere pic.twitter.com/2QCyei8af3 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 27, 2022

Other cast and crew members also shared tributes to Boseman. Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, who plays Nomble, had an image of Boseman painted on her back. Lupita Nyong’o told ABC 13, “[The plot of Wakanda Forever] very much embraces the grief we were feeling and because T’Challa is gone in this story, the real question at the heart of this story is how do you move on after tragedy, after loss? And that’s what we needed.”

Marvel’s Kevin Feige told Variety that “Generation after generation after generation will get to feel his presence.”

Many attendees were also dressed in white, echoing a scene in the movie in which Wakandans mourn the loss of their king. Two TikTok users, Anthony Bryant (@canthonybryant) and @Official_AuntyWiggz, first proposed the idea to wear white to the premiere.

Tessa Thompson and Ryan Coogler. (Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images)

In a devastating loss to the creative community and his loved ones, Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020. After his death, Marvel reworked the plot of Black Panther‘s sequel, leading to speculation about who would take on the titular role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out in theaters on November 11, 2022.

(featured image: Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images)

