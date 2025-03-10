Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. being destroyed reminds Americans of the United States’ racist roots

The Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, is being dismantled. Social media was rather split in reaction to the news.

A viral clip of the plaza being dismantled is making the rounds on social media. A mural that reads “Black Lives Matter” was painted onto the street in protest of racial inequality against Black people in America. Ironically, the piece was only installed in June 2020, near the end of the first Trump administration.

Republican Representative Andrew Clyde from Georgia pressured DC’s mayor to either remove the BLM mural or have DC “withhold certain apportionment funds.” The legislation introduced by Clyde also demanded that Black Lives Matter Plaza be renamed Liberty Plaza. Given that deconstruction is taking place, the mayor’s choice is clear.

Needless to say, social media reactions were divided. While MAGA supporters and anti-woke warriors rejoiced, others thought of the sentiment as grim. One popular pro-Trump account tweeted, “The world is healing.” Replies under the tweet mocked the Black Lives Matter movement. Generally, most of them were just happy to “own the libs,” so to speak. The support is almost ironic since conservatives had been up in arms when Confederate statues were being vandalized at the height of BLM.

BLM Plaza dismantling receives some pushback

Meanwhile, those opposed to the demolition were generally reviled. An X user wrote, “I’m reminded; sickened, just how racist this country can be.” Other tweets agreed with this sentiment and saw the move as racist on the Trump administration’s part. Other critics commented about the costs of having to paint over the plaza, calling it “wasteful” and the like.

Civil Rights Lawyer Ben Crump wrote on X, “D.C. is erasing history by removing Black Lives Matter Plaza—once a powerful symbol of justice—amid pressure. This decision ignores the fight for racial equality and the millions who were inspired by its message.” He reminded us that the fight for social change was far from over and that society must keep pushing for it.

A distortion of history

On March 5, Ben Shapiro posted that he believes that Derek Chauvin should be pardoned by Trump. Elon Musk retweeted this and said it was “something to think about.” Derek Chauvin is the cop convicted of George Floyd’s murder. Chauvin infamously pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

Trump denied that he is considering the pardon of Chauvin. After all, freeing Chauvin serves nobody. Nevertheless, his supporters have clearly shown disdain for civil rights movements. Since Trump took office, Google has taken steps to remove Black History Month and Pride Month from the calendar. Retailers and other multinational corporations have been rolling back on diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) initiatives following a shift to the right.

But all these changes prove a glaring reality for minorities: American culture hasn’t completely shifted in favor of equality. The fact that there is a loud subset cheering the erasure of a symbol associated with a monumental protest for racial justice is proof of that repulsion for diversity.

