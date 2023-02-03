Black History Month 2023: An Archive of Joy & Next-Level Triflin’

Last Updated: 2/3/2023

Something about the phrase “Black History Month” really sets off something nasty in people. As we embark on another month that is supposed to be a hyper-focus on the achievements and history of Black people in addition to advocating for more of a yearlong focus, many non-Black people (and some Black people if we are being honest) are doing the most to ruin this month. This 28-day micro-blog will document Black History Month (BHM) 2023 highlighting some of the best and worst of the month.

Every other day I will update this, so come back and revisit it. Grab a snack and pull up a chair. While obviously, there will be some grim stuff, I do have boundaries. Individuals who are openly anti-Black and racists for a living will not get an entry. That is, unless they do something extra egregious compared to their usual bigotry.

Speaking of boundaries, if you’re Black and don’t want to be inundated with caucacity, the last paragraph of each section is marked with “a win is a win.” The viral TikTok sound was created by Clifford Taylor IV. This is dedicated to something fun or worth celebrating over. These might not exactly line up with the date, though, because bad news travels faster than good news.

February 1: AP College Board and that one bake sale

The biggest news of BHM Day One was honestly the College Board taking edits to the pilot AP African American History course from a white supremacist to appease fellow haters. However, if I had to pick another story, it would be the Affirmative Action bake sale TPUSA at Clemson University in South Carolina. The org told WYFF4 that this was to show how the policies play out at Harvard and UNC. Not only is neither school in their state, but both states also feature white students as their biggest racial demographic. At Harvard, it’s over 60% white. This isn’t the first time TPUSA has done this or even pulled this stunt during Black History Month. Then again, it’s also headed by failing-upward college dropout Charlie Kirk.

A win is a win: We all learned that rapper Ice Spice is an anime/manga girly via a profile in The Cut! This is another win in a growing list of rappers! Anyone awake at the wheel and engaged with geekdom knows Black folks love anime, but it’s very cool to see her Nana, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, and Studio Ghibli‘s Howl’s Moving Castle artwork decorate her walls. Additionally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released to streaming, becoming accessible to millions of people. Y’all are so lucky to experience this film for the first time!

February 2: Miami PD reveals ugly kente car

The event served as inspiration for this list.

Up next…cops beating your ass to death in kente cloth pic.twitter.com/ZpjBCbQ3Pi — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) February 3, 2023

One of my favorite Twitter accounts is @FuckedUpCars, so I’ve seen some ugly vehicles, okay? This police car covered in Pan-African vinyl and text that reads “Miami Police Supports Black History Month” one of the most less imaginative, ugliest, cringiest, and most offensive vehicles I’ve seen. What’s worse is that was paid for and will be upkept with taxes. The only thing “good” about this whole ordeal is the bevy of hilarious memes of people dunking on it. It goes without saying that this is the same city and county (Miami-Dade) that recently hosted a former Houston cop as chief of police, and is being investigated for corruption. It does little to help the largely Black/brown immigrant population of the area unless you count murder, fueling colorism, and ignoring predatory scams.

A win is a win: Founder of The Black Film Archive (BFA), Maya Cade, released this list of 28 movies to watch in BHM. Since its launch, I’ve visited the BFA several times and it’s an invaluable resource for viewing older movies especially. Not only is she committed to preserving the films, but Cade works to ensure the movies recommended throughout the BFA are accessible. (Most of the time free!) Quite a few of the ones I’ve watched so far from this new list are very short and can be watched on a lunch break. I don’t recommend watching a whole bunch of them at once, though. Instead, seek to sit with it. Also, read what she and others wrote about the significance and relevance of the film.

What are some other “a win is a win”s have you seen out there this month so far?

