comScore Racist Attacks Against Black Footballers Prompt Call Outs

Attacks Against Black Footballers Get Prince William and Piers Morgan to Speak Up About Racism

*Blinks in Meghan Markle.*

By Princess WeekesJul 12th, 2021, 2:43 pm

ONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Bukayo Saka of England looks dejected after receiving his runners up medal following defeat in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

Yesterday, England lost the European Championship football finals to Itlay in what was their first chance at winning in over 50 years—a victory that would have been made all the sweeter by winning on their home turf. A loss is already brutal, but what followed was racist slurs and harassment being targeted at the Black players.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, three of the teams Black players, missed penalty kicks that “cost” England the win. Never mind that if the English team had played better defense, it wouldn’t have even gotten to that point, but still it was the Black players who suffered abusive language—so much so that, according to the New York Times, the London Metropolitan Police are investigating “offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers.”

The acts have caused many to speak out, including Prince William, Piers Morgan, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Well, this is certainly a change of pace for some of the people listed, especially considering how many of them were quick to call one Meghan Markle a liar when she discussed the racism she faced, but Twitter has already noted that hypocrisy.

But it also isn’t anything new. Racism has always had a place in football culture, and there is already a known reputation for violence at sporting events, especially ones so wrapped up in national pride. I feel for these Black players who are good enough when they are winning, but are thrown to the side otherwise. Like Black athletes in the States, attempts to be politically engaged and speak on issues concerning the Black British community have led to pushback.

I feel for these men and all Black British folks who have to deal with this. It is cruel and pours salt on an already painful wound.

(via New York Times, image: Facundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.