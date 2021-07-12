Attacks Against Black Footballers Get Prince William and Piers Morgan to Speak Up About Racism

Yesterday, England lost the European Championship football finals to Itlay in what was their first chance at winning in over 50 years—a victory that would have been made all the sweeter by winning on their home turf. A loss is already brutal, but what followed was racist slurs and harassment being targeted at the Black players.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, three of the teams Black players, missed penalty kicks that “cost” England the win. Never mind that if the English team had played better defense, it wouldn’t have even gotten to that point, but still it was the Black players who suffered abusive language—so much so that, according to the New York Times, the London Metropolitan Police are investigating “offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers.”

The acts have caused many to speak out, including Prince William, Piers Morgan, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This is why we take the knee. Praying for a better future – worthy of the values, beauty and respect exemplified by every single England player. pic.twitter.com/uuWYVnAmYp — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 12, 2021

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players ❤️ https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl — England (@England) July 12, 2021

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

When England’s players took the knee last night, I was pleased to hear loud applause drown out a few boos.

Then our black stars get horrifically racially abused after the game.

This is why they take the knee.

This is why I support them in taking the knee. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 12, 2021

Well, this is certainly a change of pace for some of the people listed, especially considering how many of them were quick to call one Meghan Markle a liar when she discussed the racism she faced, but Twitter has already noted that hypocrisy.

But it also isn’t anything new. Racism has always had a place in football culture, and there is already a known reputation for violence at sporting events, especially ones so wrapped up in national pride. I feel for these Black players who are good enough when they are winning, but are thrown to the side otherwise. Like Black athletes in the States, attempts to be politically engaged and speak on issues concerning the Black British community have led to pushback.

I feel for these men and all Black British folks who have to deal with this. It is cruel and pours salt on an already painful wound.

(via New York Times, image: Facundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images)

