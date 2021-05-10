Back in February, Black cosplayers celebrated #28DaysOfBlackCosplay, an annual event created by Chaka Cumberbatch with a simple goal in mind: uplift and celebrate Black cosplayers during Black History Month and, ideally, get folks to showcase us in a positive light and not just when we faced harassment (or when we called them out for their lack of inclusivity, especially if they’re a brand that preaches diversity).

A couple of days into March, a tweet was made by @maximilli_lo to keep the Black excellence going. This time? In the fantasy realm.

#BlackFaeDay is inspired by pictures I saw of Kenji K (@flowersfromkenji on Instagram). I was still on the high of #28DaysofBlackCosplay and Brandy’s Cinderella streaming and thought, “I need more of this feeling”. I felt hopeful and dreamy looking at these images. (1) pic.twitter.com/L1M8820paR — BlackFaeDay (@maximilli_lo) March 10, 2021

@maximilli_lo’s inclusion of Kenji K in the tweet (Kenji is also on Instagram, btw) definitely captures the dreamy feeling they were referring to. Also, speaking from my own personal feelings around that time, I too was still feeling the euphoria of spending an entire month surrounded by Black creativity. It had been a fantastic way to spend February and I wanted more.

So @maximilli_lo came up with a way to provide more.

“I’ve seen other black costumers and influencers who have been flexing their ethereal looks and I’m a fan! We need a day dedicated to this! Orcs, mermaids, faeries, princesses. I need it all ok! So #BlackFaeDay needs to happen y’all. #BlackFaeDay isn’t limited to just people who identify as female. Everyone can join in but do participate in ways that align with the purpose – to uplift and include dark-skinned individuals in the realm of fantasy. Black people have imagined themselves larger than life too.” – @maximilli_lo.

As someone who’s been celebrating #28DaysOfBlackCosplay since the very first one back in 2015, this is EXACTLY what we’d hoped to see happen. We wanted #28DaysOfBlackCosplay to spark inspiration and start conversations about including more Black voices all year round, not just in February. When I spoke to Cumberbatch back in 2019 about the event, she expressed great joy in the fact that she didn’t really have to do anything to get it going anymore – we all knew what February meant in regards to cosplay, and we all went to work to support each other and even called out spaces that only cared when the hashtag was trending and remained silent for the remainder of the year.

“In all honesty, I don’t necessarily feel that there’s much for me to even do with it this year. It’s self-propelling, and I love that. I mean, I was only ever doing this for the culture and for the community. And to me, it seems like that community has etched this in stone, drawn inspiration from it that has been amplified year-round (shoutout to #BlackCosplayerHere!) and is prepared to take it from here—with or without my help. And isn’t that the measure of success for any hashtag?” – Chaka Cumberbatch

I’m delighted to see the same thing happening with #BlackFaeDay which, much like #28DaysOfBlackCosplay, hit much harder than its creator expected this past Saturday.

So now? We’re gonna do this on the second Saturday of May from here on out! Check out the hashtag creator’s look below along with a message about doing this every May:

Let it be known that from here on out, Black Fae Day is the second Saturday of the month in May! Let’s do this every year! #blackfaeday : Core Elements Photography

Hair: Trendz (OKC) pic.twitter.com/5pAsfgUCwJ — BlackFaeDay (@maximilli_lo) May 8, 2021

Since I’m still feeling a delightful buzz from so much melanated fantasy, here’s a bunch of Black creatives to stare in awe at!

Meet Harpsona, enchantress of your favorite melodies

Happy #BlackFaeDay ✨ Gentle reminder to fantasy writers and artists that we exist too! pic.twitter.com/WC0wVQB1Nq — Harpsona (Nile / ないる), PhD (@harpsonaTweets) May 8, 2021

Social media links

Meet Fashion Enigma’s Prince An-Noor

Happy #BlackFaeDay Prince An-Noor mastery of light and dark magic is fortified by their royal bloodline. They also possess the spirit of a Jinn therefore increasing their aura seemingly endless. Their aura often manifesting in the “likeness” of flames. : @InkedCreates pic.twitter.com/uHCAePx2WH — Ororo’s lighting bolt earring⚡⚡ (@FashionEnigma) May 9, 2021

Twitter

Instagram

Photographer: InkedCreates on Twitter and Instagram

Meet BlackBettieCosplay in this Midsummer’s Night Dream

But wait..there’s more and it’s still #blackfaeday even on the east coast… Second look – I’m calling it “let’s just pretend the forest in Midsummer’s Night Dream is actually just the gardens at Versailles” Made the vest and pants out of thrift store curtains. pic.twitter.com/qNMn34XXqQ — BlackBettieCosplay ✨HimboWaifu™️✨ (@bbettie_cosplay) May 9, 2021

Social media links

Meet Nyx, Fae Queen of Chaos Magic

Social media links

Meet FaatiTheStreet, granter of wishes

☀️When you blow on a dandelion and make a wish, do you ever wonder who grants those wishes for you?

It’s is I Dandae, the Fae, the They, who grants the wishes you say ☀️#blackfaeday pic.twitter.com/xiKbZBSSWC — Faati (@FaatiTheStreet) May 9, 2021

Linktr.ee

Meet the elf mage, Seneca

Twitter

Meet Stardust Megu’s Ella at her potion shop

Happy #BlackFaeDay ‍♀️ ✨ everyone! Meet my fairy OC, Ella!! A sweet and passionate fairy who runs her own potion shop! She loves it when her customers stop by to visit and meeting new ones! pic.twitter.com/JhQ7dPGHnN — Stardust Megu (@Stardust_Megu) May 8, 2021

Linktr.ee

Meet DestinySenpai, a fae in white

Twitter

Podcast

Meet Page at the swing in the depths of the forest

Twitter

Photographer: Eleksinphotography

Meet Tansurucosplay, The Autumn King

“You seek favor from the Autumn King? He of Shadows and Lost Things, of Whispers and Flame? What do you offer? Quickly, now.” (Happy #BlackFaeDay ✨!!!

: self-shot) pic.twitter.com/C22HOWwXI1 — Lovebug Demonboi (@Tansuru) May 8, 2021

Twitter

Instagram

Meet Imani K. Brown and experience her Afro Kawaii Journey

Twitter

Website

Meet FiragaFox for a peaceful woodland morning

Linktr.ee

Meet the majestic, pink antlered Isolde

✨ #BlackFaeDay ✨

I made these antlers back in 2016 but never got to wear them out till this shoot!

: @friesephotog pic.twitter.com/IOjSFpkCdv — Isolde (@X_Y_Zenon) May 8, 2021

Twitter

Photographer: Friese Frame Photography on Twitter and Website

Meet VoicesByDae and their spell-binding voice

Twitter

Meet Visenya, wearer of the crown

Twitter

Meet Kap, the curious forest elf

Linktr.ee

Meet the pastel goddess, Pasteldotz

Twitter crop gone just in time for #BlackFaeDay Are yall excited for the feeds to be flooded with magical melanin greatness!? @makirollOFC

Set by @Sunzibae @LindseyNoel_ pic.twitter.com/xeZL6tGyAh — Melanin Monroe (@pasteldotz) May 7, 2021

Photographer: Maki Shot First

Good morning, fae friends, and happy #BlackFaeDay ‍♀️

Today I’m filling your feeds with pastel and floral fairy sweetness [email protected]_gomen_ (IG) pic.twitter.com/nPtUgbnDgI — Melanin Monroe (@pasteldotz) May 8, 2021

Photographer: little_gomen_

Linktr.ee

Meet Maki Roll, the Mushroom Mage

ᑭᔕIᒪOᑕYᗷIᑎ (ᒪOᐯE Iᑎ ᖴᑌᒪᒪ EᖴᖴEᑕT)

I can do all things by the sun light ☀️

I can do all things, what a wonderful life

We should do mushrooms by the moonlight

What a wonderful ride more Mushroom Mage for #BlackFaeDay photo: @HeadaboveHeart pic.twitter.com/joB6LVtaTd — Sweet Birthday Baby @ May 21st (@makirollOFC) May 8, 2021

Linktr.ee

Photographer: HeadaboveHeart

Extra note: Maki also did a Black Fae Day shoot full of whimsy and wonder:

Happy #BlackFae Day Here are some of my favorite photos I’ve captured of my Magical friends featuring@kimono_jones

Chanell (not on Twitter)

Cherece (not on Twitter)

@Coreelixer & Ade (not on Twitter) pic.twitter.com/iIdKPSwKwe — Sweet Birthday Baby @ May 21st (@makirollOFC) May 8, 2021

Models include: Kimono Jones, Chanell, Cherece, Coreelixer & Ade

Meet Rain Patterson and their fantasy artistry

Twitter

Website

Meet MadamZeti’s Valeria the Butterfly Elf

Time to spread these wings and FLY baby! It’s finally Black Fae Day and I’m so excited to share my OC with y’all: Valeria the butterfly elf from the fantasy land of Zaire ✨ : Robchrish (IG)#BlackFaeDay pic.twitter.com/y39tsqEDPw — (@MadamZeti) May 8, 2021

Social media links

Photographer: Robchrish

Meet Tiff S’ Kiara Sage

For #BlackFaeDay, meet Kiara Sage, Junior Sorcerer and Magical Creature Reserve Field Guide. Her job is to catalog new finds and care for the native floral and fauna. pic.twitter.com/nXyMXCiLW7 — Openly Black Bear (@rubyquill) May 8, 2021

Twitter

—

I highly recommend checking out the hashtag, which is still thriving on this very fine Monday. To everyone who participated, thank you for sharing your work, and providing us (and me) with some truly awe-inspiring work.

See everyone at the next meet-up at the healing pools.

Starting #BlackFaeDay with a short vid of butterflies in the wind 🦋 pic.twitter.com/Ax1EhnGNKr — Bri @ Anime/Manga Nonsense for The Mary Sue (@BrichibiTweets) May 8, 2021

(Image: Fashion Enigma, Maki Roll, Pasteldotz, and Tansurucosplay)

