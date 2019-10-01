Birds of Prey Trailer: Ladies Loving Each Other and Exacting Vengeance on Bad Men? Sold.

The newest trailer for Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor is out, and man is it pretty.

Alright, so I’m going to discuss this trailer with my “DC fangirl” and “person who watches so many movies these days” hats.

Lady who watches movies hat:

I’m never not going to be happy to see an all-lady team-up with a diverse cast of characters. We have one biracial Black woman with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Puerto Rican icon Rosie Perez, and Filipina actress Ella Jay Basco—not to mention that, behind the scenes, we have two Asian women running the show, with Cathy Yan directing from a screenplay by Christina Hodson. I’m beyond proud of DC, Warner Bros., and Margot Robbie (who helped produce this movie) for making it a vehicle for diverse female talent.

Hodson wrote Bumblebee, one of my favorite films from the last year, so I’m really excited to see what this script will look like. I also love that this does seem to be a movie about women being friends and finding strength in one another. Marvel has so many female characters, and while Avengers: Endgame played lip service to what it could look like to have them all together, we are actually going to get that with BoP.

I love how bright the movie looks, and as long as the film gives Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Dinah the canary cry and she gets to beat up pretty much everyone, I’ll be a fan.

Fangirl hat:

Okay, so what happened to Margot Robbie’s accent between Suicide Squad and this? She sounds really off. My feeling about Harley Quinn as the leader of the Birds of Prey is … it’s kind of bad. I think Harley is great when she’s teaming up with the Gotham City Sirens, and I think those would be characters she plays off of better. I know that the transformation from sidekick to hero has meant putting Harley into positions she hasn’t always traditionally been in, however, the character is so oversaturated. Birds of Prey without Babs just feels weird—not bad, but just weird.

Cassandra Cain has better be a little murderer. The comic book Cain is a young assassin, and while, yeah, that’s dark, it’s also really cool. If we aren’t going to get Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl, then we should at least let the second-most iconic Batgirl get her justice. Also, that Bat had better just be for decoration, because Black Canary destroys you with her legs and lungs, thank you very much.

I’m also not sure why they chose this song and not “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, but if you watch this trailer on mute with that song on, it works really well.

All in all, I’m in for every step of this ride. Birds of Prey is in theaters on February 7th, 2020.

(image: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.)

