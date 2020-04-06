Birds of Prey Spinoff With Poison Ivy/Harley? Yes, Please!

It seems like Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan isn’t letting the narrative around the film’s box office performance stop her from thinking about potential sequels and other possibilities, especially when it comes to exploring the relationship between Harley Quinn and one Poison Ivy.

During an interview with The Wrap, Yan said that if she were to get a chance to direct a Birds of Prey sequel, she would focus on the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy relationship, which is music to my ears: “I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.”

As I’ve said before, the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy is important for a lot of reasons, but it has become, almost by default, one of the most well known and beloved wlw relationships online. They have a rich history from animated appearances onward, and it has been disappointing to see their sexuality get straight-washed constantly. Birds of Prey already set up that Harley is indeed bisexual/pansexual, so introducing Harley and allowing that relationship to finally have a place onscreen would be fantastic.

Just keep Kite Man as far away from them as possible.

Right now, for obvious reasons, a Birds of Prey sequel is still unconfirmed, but Yan doesn’t dismiss the possibility, despite the film’s slow box office returns. “I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don’t think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either,” she said. Plus, I think a lot more people have turned towards the movie since it was first released. The marketing team as hopefully learned a few lessons from this whole thing and we can move forward.

However, I do hope that, rather than plug Harley and Ivy into a Birds of Prey sequel, they just do a Harley and Ivy movie. I love the Birds of Prey brand as a Harley Quinn-free group, despite the fact that the former sidekick has been known to help out, but I think that a Birds of Prey sequel, a proper one, needs Barbara Gordon as Oracle.

While I hate to give trolls attention, just looking at some of the Twitter responses makes me hope that Cathy Yan gets to make every single DC movie ever.

Who would you pick to play Poison Ivy in a sequel/spinoff?

