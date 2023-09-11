Billy Baldwin, Other ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Members, Wrote Letters for Danny Masterson Too

Danny Masterson is a convicted rapist. That didn’t stop Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis from writing some deeply awful letters in support of his character to hopefully sway the sentencing judge to be lenient. Almost as soon as the world found out about these letters, Kutcher and Kunis had to issue a video apology walking it back. They absolutely deserve all the heat they’re getting over vouching for a man convicted of drugging and then raping his victims.

However, Kutcher and Kunis were not the only ones to write character statements for Masterson. Billy Baldwin (Backdraft, Sliver, Fair Game), Giovanni Ribisi (Friends, Gone in 60 Seconds, That Thing You Do!), Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show), Kurtwood Smith (That ’70s Show), all wrote supporting statements extolling Masterson’s virtues and character. Apparently, none of these people take to heart that saying nothing is free. (You’ll note that Masterson’s co-stars from That ’70s Show Topher Grace and Laura Prepon did not write letters in support, do with that information what you will.)

At first glance, if you throw all logic and morals out the window, it makes sense why Rupp and Smith would write letters for that particular convicted rapist. They worked with Masterson. But Baldwin and Ribisi?! In the case of Baldwin, his letter (which, along with the others, was obtained by journalist Tony Ortega) explains the connection:

My name is William Baldwin. I have been with my wife Chynna Phillips for thirty-two years. Chynna is Bijou Masterson’s sister. I have known my sister-in-law Bijou since she was only ten years old and, in many ways, I am a father figure to her. I first met Danny Masterson in 2004 when he started dating Bijou. We have a lot in common. We are both Irishmen from Long Island, both actors and producers in the entertainment industry, and both married to the amazing Phillips sisters.

Bjiou Masterson is Danny Masterson’s wife, so Billy Baldwin is Danny Masterson’s brother-in-law. It explains the connection but doesn’t explain why the hell he’d write a letter for Masterson’s sentencing. The letter is as despicable as Kutcher’s and Kunis’, lavishly praising Masterson:

I know that Danny has been convicted of a very serious crime and is facing a lengthy prison sentence. The purpose of this letter is to inform you about the Danny Masterson that I know. Danny the man, the friend, colleague, family member, husband, and father. Things that were not discussed in court but I think are vitally important for you to know. […] Additionally, as I’ve also referenced, I have worked in the entertainment industry for 35 years and I can say unequivocally that I have never known anyone that is more beloved than Danny Masterson. I have worked on hundreds of projects with some of the most gifted artists, many experienced, well-informed activists, and extraordinarily generous philanthropists. Never in my entire life have I had more people refer to someone as “family,” “my brother” and “best friend” than Danny. Many of them have told me that he was there for them in their “greatest hour of need” and “the darkest hour of their life.” […] I have truly never met a person that was a more caring, dedicated, trustworthy, and loyal family member and friend.

What is this garbage!? Seriously?! This is not a letter in support of a man who ran a red light and got a traffic citation. This is a letter in support of a man who has been convicted of drugging and raping multiple women. Multiple! If the best person Baldwin knows is Danny Masterson, who is, by Baldwin’s account, the most “caring, dedicated, trustworthy, and loyal family member and friend,” then Baldwin fundamentally needs to meet better people.

On to Giovanni Ribisi, who, according to his letter, has known Masterson since he was a wee child, coming to L.A. for audition season. (He conveniently leaves out the fact that both he and Masterson are practicing Scientologists, both raised in the organization, which is most likely how they came to know each other. Ribisi’s mother and father, also Scientologists, wrote letters in support of Masterson, too.) Here are excerpts from his letter:

I have always known Danny to be an ethical, honest person, who lived with the highest standards in work and family. I have always known Danny to be a central figure in my peer group, because of his integrity, his stance against drugs, his abhorrence of violence and most of all the respect he demonstrates toward women and children. He is a devoted husband and a doting father who sacrifices for his family. His wife and daughter depend on him. I know Danny has been convicted of two counts of forcible rape. I only ask that you consider his daughter in his sentencing. He is a good father and he is important to her and her upbringing.

To this, I argue perhaps Masterson should have thought of his family and how his actions would affect them before he decided to commit his crimes. As a reminder, people you love and respect, who have always treated you well, are capable of treating others with inhumane cruelty and violence, like Masterson. People, even bad people, perhaps especially bad people, can contain multitudes.

Masterson’s stance against drugs is mentioned multiple times throughout these letters. On the one hand, I empathize with people who love Masterson trying to reconcile with what is legally and thus factually correct about him: he drugged and raped multiple women; on the other hand, they can work out this conflict in private with no ramifications to Masterson’s victims. They didn’t have to publicly vouch for this man in the hopes he would get a lighter sentence. Where is the kindness and empathy for Masterson’s victims?!

Here’s what Rupp had to say in a lengthy letter that also highlighted Masterson’s anti-drug stance, elsewhere:

Danny was always respectful and kind. On show days when the camera crew would come in, Danny was the one that shook each camera man’s hand before we started. He knew everyone’s name, where they lived and about their families. I did not. He was loved. Over the years Danny is one of the few that came to support me by seeing my shows in the theater. He brought his family sometimes. And it was a joy. And so appreciated. One night we went to dinner, he had dragged another cast member, his father and some friends to see me, and it was dark and late after theater. I had to get home in New York City so Danny called an Uber, paid for it and escorted me out. There are so many instances of things like this. He was just like that. Respectful and kind.

Again, raping and drugging women is the anthesis of “respectful” and “kind.”

This leads us to Smith, and his letter just might be the most offensive of all. Here’s an excerpt:

I found that Danny treated all women on the show with respect, not only the women in the cast, but women on the crew as well. It was my observation that he treated the woman he married in a respectful and loving way. Later, when we were working on The Ranch. I was aware that, not only were they a happy couple, but he was a wonderful father to his daughter. I had the opportunity to watch Danny with his daughter. At the time she was maybe two or three years old. It was so clear how much he loved her and how delighted he was with her. He was so patient and easygoing with her. At one point, when she became fussy, he joked with her and made faces and she calmed down and was laughing. She clearly loved her daddy.

Are you seeing red, because I am. Danny Masterson is a predator. His victims were women. Where the f*** does this man get off, illustrating how Masterson treated other women with respect while in his presence?! Again, I will repeat: a predator like Masterson is entirely capable of not being a monster one hundred percent of the time. It’s highly probable he did treat some women with respect. It’s also correct to point out he did not treat all women with respect, which is the bare minimum to not being a monster. A threshold he did not exceed.

Then there’s the one-two punch of jumping straight into how Masterson is an excellent father of a daughter and how much his daughter loves him. It’s disgusting. I’m sure Masterson’s daughter loves him. It’s extremely complicated when someone you love does something heinous. Again, human beings are complicated; his daughter loving him and having positive experiences with him does not negate the damage Masterson wreaked on his victims.

As I said, I feel for the people who love Masterson and are rocked by his sentencing. I feel for Masterson’s victims more, though.

(via The Underground Bunker, featured image: The Carsey-Werner Company)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]