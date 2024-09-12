‘Billionaire celebrity disconnected from problems of most Americans’: J.D. Vance’s Taylor Swift insult forgets who his boss is

Another day, another way Vice Presidential wannabe J.D. Vance inexplicably insults his running mate Donald Trump and reminds us just how terrible this man is at doing anything other than being a harmful moron.

Recommended Videos

This time, in his weak attempt to insult the current patron saint of “childless cat ladies”, Taylor Swift, he pointed the finger firmly at Trump. Ruh roh.

What did Vance do now? He went on Fox News trying to do post-debate, post-Swift-Harris endorsement damage control, and true to form, he made Trump look like an buffoon. Granted, Trump does that himself every time he opens his mouth, but let’s be more specific here, shall we?

Vance was asked an extremely softball question: How does he think Swift’s endorsement for Kamala Harris will affect women voting for his ticket. He was smart enough not to insult her music lest the Swifties swarm his online presence and attack his very being, but he did say that he thinks she’s a “billionaire celebrity” who is “fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.”

Lol. What? As if we needed further proof these republican knuckleheads completely lack self-awareness. See for yourself:

JD Vance on Taylor Swift: I don't think many people are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans. pic.twitter.com/NzZ0FY4DWY — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024

Look, if you’ve spent all day beating yourself up over an inconsequential action or something careless you said that was mildly embarrassing, I want you to take heart that Vance is out here, on national television, humiliating himself practically every day with reckless abandon. So go easy on yourself, and turn that self-loathing to someone who could use a little of it: J.D. Vance.

Put it on him, and forgive your own foibles, because this man is out here just being blindly wrong about everything, and thinking he’s hitting a home run at the same time. Now, yes, let’s just acknowledge the obvious because when it comes to MAGA it really does need to be spelled out clearly sometimes: Donald Trump has built his entire fascist grift as a “politician” (and I use that in the loosest sense of the word) on the basis that he is a mega-wealthy celebrity businessman. And judging by the 2016 election and everything since, unfortunately, I think it’s fair to say many people could be influenced by someone like that!

This is a man I guarantee you thinks a banana costs ten dollars, and who wouldn’t know how to make a budget last until payday if his life depended on it. He also was born into wealth and has done nothing of real value to earn the money he has, unlike Swift, who is a prolific musician and has released almost 250 songs in a career that spans decades.

These two are not the same, unless you count that they each could probably be classified as cult leaders. However, The Eras Tour looks like fun and actually has record-breaking crowds, unlike a Trump rally. Her crowds are so big they cause earthquakes! All his crowds can claim is that when they’re together, the number of people actively demanding to speak to a manager goes down precipitously in whatever town he’s in. (I mean, I’m guessing.) And let’s be real: Taylor Swift is not just a bigger celebrity. She’s also better at business!

I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to Vance’s next gaffe, and I’m sure it will only be a matter of days (hours?) until it hits. Personally, I’m hoping he somehow tries to paint Kamala Harris as a felon with pending charges against her, without a hint of irony. Perhaps he will say Dolly Parton and Keanu Reeves are serial killers, and only the Trump/Vance ticket can stop their reign of terror.

That may seem ridiculous, but so is pointing out that a rich person is out of touch with the concerns of the American people—and that such a person couldn’t possibly hold sway over people’s political choices—when his running mate is Donald Trump! At least Taylor Swift uses her powers for good: remember, when she said register to vote last year, people registered to vote en masse.

Regardless, the next Vance gaffe is coming soon, so enjoy this one while you still can, and just bask in the glory of just how truly terrible Vance is at politics on a national stage. It’s better than being terrified at the thought this man might get elected.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy