comScore
The Mary Sue

Billie Lourd Will Honor Her Grandmother on Will & Grace!

by | 2:46 pm, September 20th, 2019

Billie Lourd gets ready to steal the show again in AHS: 1984.

Billie Lourd has had quite the career for only being 27 years old, just like dear old mother (Carrie Fisher) and grandmother (Debbie Reynolds). The young actress has been seen in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, American Horror Story, and most recently, in both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Booksmart.

Now though, Lourd is taking to the small screen yet again. But this time, she’s doing so to honor her grandmother.

For the final season of Will & Grace, Lourd will play the granddaughter of Bobbi Adler, (Debbie Reynolds) and Grace Adler’s (Debra Messing) niece. Co-creator/executive producer Max Mutchnick talked about Billie Lourd’s involvement in the show, and it seems as if everyone is extremely excited to have her involved.

“The episode is especially meaningful because of Billie’s relationship to the show. We’re thrilled to have Billie. And best of all — she’s really good.”

Twitter, of course, got emotional over the idea of Lourd honoring her late grandmother.

This isn’t the only thing that Lourd is doing to honor her late family. She also apparently has a scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with her mother, Princess Leia herself.

But Lourd has love all her own for her work, as well, to the point where many on Twitter had no idea she was even Carrie Fisher’s daughter.

One thing is clear, though: Billie Lourd is making a name for herself, and we love her.

It’s going to be emotional seeing Billie Lourd as Debbie Reynolds’ granddaughter onscreen, but you know that Carrie Fisher is up in space, loving every second of it.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: FX)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Editorial Policies | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime