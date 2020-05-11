Billie Lourd Shared a Heart-Wrenching Post in Honor of Carrie Fisher on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is an interesting holiday because, for those of us with great relationships with our mothers, it’s a day of praise and sharing our love—but some are not as lucky, and some have lost their mothers. Seeing Scream Queens star Billie Lourd share what she’s doing to honor her mother, Carrie Fisher, hit in a beautifully poignant way.

Carrie Fisher’s death hit many people in different ways. I cannot speak for others, but I know that I, personally, still have a hard time with it. She was my hero and someone I looked up to for as long as I could remember, and thinking about the beauty and honesty she brought to the world helps me cope with a lot of what’s currently happening. I couldn’t even begin to imagine what everything is like for Billie Lourd, and her willingness to share stories of her mother, especially on Mother’s Day, is incredibly strong of her.

Taking to Instagram, Lourd posted a picture of herself and Carrie Fisher with a message about what she wanted to do for her “Momby” on the holiday.

Lourd wrote that she was filling her day with things that reminded her of her mother—things like Postcards from the Edge and Tom Petty, because she just wanted to connect to her:

This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier – watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite – eating + drinking things she loved.

I know that, for me, thinking about Carrie Fisher is hard, but I could not imagine the weight that sits on Billie Lourd’s shoulders. Carrie was more than just what we, as fans, see her as. She was her mother, and messages like this, sharing her grief and how she’s coping still, make me feel for Billie Lourd.

She’s stronger than most, and her willingness to be open is something that I’d always admired about Carrie Fisher, and it is clearly a trait that carried down. Watching Postcards from the Edge and drinking a Coke is something so hilariously beautiful and Carrie that I’m glad Billie Lourd had that moment, decided to share it with us all, and I hope she’s continuing to be the incredible person she is.

(image: Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com