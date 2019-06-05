Bill & Ted Are Back, and They Brought Their Daughters!

Bill & Ted Face the Music just got even more excellent, dudes. Billie Logan and Thea Preston will join their fathers on a bogus journey in the third installment to the franchise! For those who have blocked Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey from your memory, you might not remember that the two pals had daughters who they, in a very Bill & Ted move, named after each other.

Brigette Lundy-Paine is bringing Billie Logan to life, and Samara Weaving will portray Thea Preston. Why is this important, you may ask? Because it will anger the manbabies of the internet, of course! Or that’s probably what manbabies will say. I don’t know. I don’t see how anyone could watch any of the Bill & Ted movies and not recognize that these two dudes would totally bring their daughters on adventures with them, but hey, it’s the internet, and I’m sure someone out there is already mad about “forced diversity” in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

According to the press release, Bill & Ted Face the Music is definitely going to be in the same vein as the original and the sequel, but with even more nostalgia, because come on, who doesn’t love Bill & Ted?

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Seeing Keanu Reeves take on Theodore Logan once more, with Alex Winter’s William S. Preston Esq. at his side, is going to be exactly what we need in this world—or, at least, it’s exactly what I need in this world, and I personally can’t wait to see the third movie! In honor of the brilliance that has always been Bill Preston and Ted Logan, please watch as the two best friends sing their famous song.

(Spoiler alert: It’s “God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You” by KISS.)

(image: Orion Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—