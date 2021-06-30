comScore Bill Cosby's Release Is a Slap in the Face to the 60 Women Who Came Forward

Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison Feels Like a Slap in the Face to the 60 Women Who Came Forward

Due to a technicality.

By Lyra HaleJun 30th, 2021, 4:36 pm

bill cosby, trial, guilty, rape, assault

Bill Cosby is a free man. Yes, you read that right and your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The man that 60 women came forward with accusations of sexual assault about, and who freely admitted to drugging women, has had his conviction vacated by a Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. And his release honestly feels like a slap in the face to those that came forward and opened up about the things they experienced thanks to this monster.

Cosby had just served three years of a three to 10-year prison sentence when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that he’d been denied a fair trial in 2018, according to the New York Times. A three to 10-year prison sentence is a joke in the first place when you take into consideration the scope of the accusations made against him and the crimes he was convicted of having committed. But that’s nothing in comparison to this joke where he’s going to walk free.

According to CNN, his release is due to his right to due process being violated in the “first major case of the #MeToo era.” A statement released by the Cosby Family says Bruce Castor is the reason why Bill Cosby is being released. Castor, who also defended former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial, struck a non-prosecution deal with Cosby that “should’ve” shielded him from charges.

Back in 2005, according to Newsweek, Judge Steven O’Neill “ruled that the promises Castor had made were not legally binding on the current district attorney because only Castor’s word supported the non-prosecution pledge.” Now, they’ve reversed O’Neill’s ruling, leading to the conviction against Cosby to be overruled and thrown out.

Basically:

Speaking as a victim of sexual assault, this overturning of Cosby’s conviction feels like privilege and money finding their way around women who have bravely come forward to speak their truth and are now being told that their honesty isn’t enough. And I’m not the only one who finds his release abhorrent and ridiculous, and who believes in survivors.

(image: Mark Makela/Getty)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.