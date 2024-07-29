The 10 Biggest LEGO Technic Sets of All Time

The pyramids of Giza? Puny. Burj Khalifa? Didn’t even notice it. Mount Everest? I don’t know her. There’s only one big thing on my mind … these absolutely massive LEGO sets. Each of these is practically an eighth wonder of the world. That’s 17 Wonders total.

The Lego® Technic 42056 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a big car. If it was a real car, it would be a Yukon. A Hummer. The Canyonero from The Simpsons. 2,700 pieces. Plus it’s got working headlights. And a huge six-cylinder engine with moving pistons. And the steering wheel? It actually WORKS. You can turn it and it turns the wheel! Just like a real car! It’s perfect whip for a small cat or maybe some sort of billionaire playboy squirrel.

Lego® Technic 42043 Mercedes-Benz Arocs 324 is the peak of gigantic luxury. You’ll feel like some kinda high powered lawyer driving this thing around the floor of your garage. It’s 2,500 pieces. And these pieces are intricate. Like the Porsche, this monster has six moving pistons and a working steering wheel. It even has a working suspension! It’s big enough to fit your first born child inside. Teach him what it feels like to be a success when he’s young. He’ll thank you for it.

Have you ever dreamed of waking up in a new Bugatti? The Lego® Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron might not be big enough for a full grown adult to fight inside, but you could certainly sleep next to it every night! It’s 3000 pieces. 25” long, 9” wide, and 6” tall. Definitely big enough to spoon at night. You could put it in the cradle of your first born child, just like a dragon egg in the cradle of a Targaryen royal. Fair warning, this Bugatti is gonna take a long time to build. But if you’re thinking about cementing your dynastic rule over Westeros for generations, you’ve probably already got the long game in mind.

The mighty lambo! The pinnacle of all foreigns! The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 has a working suspension, steering, an 8-speed sequential gearbox, and a transparent engine cover so you can peep the beautiful V12 engine guts beneath. And the cherry on top? You can BET this thing has the trademark lambo scissor doors. It’s 3,000 pieces, so don’t expect it to be an easy build. But when luxury is your aim, you gotta work for it. Or get a sugar daddy/mommy to buy it for you. Secure the bag in any way you can .

So ya wanna go fast? The Lego® Technic 42143 Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the car for you. It’s sleek, aerodynamic design will help this beautiful machine reach top speed when you roll it down the biggest hill in your neighborhood. And with working steering, you could train a small dog to drive it for you! Your pooch is sure to appreciate the V12 engine and 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shift. What canine wouldn’t? How big is it? 3,000 pieces. And it even comes with a big ass coffee table booklet too! How thoughtful!

Alright enough with the luxury cars. Big as this 3000 piece sets are, they are puny in compare to these working man’s vehicles. Why drive a silly Ferrari when you could get certified to drive a bulldozer? With the Lego® Technic 42131 App-Controlled Cat® D11 Bulldozer, you don’t even need to take a test to drive it! This over 3,000 piece LEGO set is totally remote controllable via an app on your phone! Any construction crew would be happy to have you now.

The Lego® Technic 42146 Liebherr LR 13000 Crawler Crane doesn’t screw around. This puppy is a big machine MADE for building big machines. And with its remote-controllable design, you can use it to help you build some of the even bigger sets on this list. Keep in mind this thing is massive in its own right. 39 inches high, 43 inches long and 11 inches wide. And it comes with a counterweight clocking in at 2 lbs! ne of the biggest LEGO sets on the market.

Remember that awesome opening boss fight from Nier: Automata? You never played it? Go do yourself a favor and do so, THEN invest in the Lego® Technic 42055 Bucket Wheel Excavator. This gargantuan machine will allow you to reenact 2B’s battle with a giant robot that has bucket wheel excavator arms! This is easily one of the most intricate and technically impressive LEGO sets ever conceived. Perhaps even the MOST intricate. Yard work will be a breeze for you from now on.

Lego® Technic 42100 Liebherr R 9800 Excavator shouldn’t be allowed to exist. It’s simply too powerful. If this LEGO set were allowed to fall into the wrong hands … I don’t even want to THINK about the catastrophic consequences. A full on extinction event. This machine has nearly 4,000 pieces, and is fully remote controllable as well. It’s the kind of machine that Big Boss would attempt to destroy in an effort to maintain world peace in a Metal Gear Solid game.

I thought that Excavator was dangerous. The Lego® Technic 42082 Rough Terrain Crane will grant any human who possesses it the power of a GOD. Made up of over 4,000 pieces, this crane is mighty even to reach to the high heavens and bring them tumbling down. 39-inch inches tall. And in case you’re wondering, yes, it does include remote controllable power functions. With this machine, you will be like a mythical demiurge, shaping the universe however you see fit. And none shall stand in your way.

