There is trying to figure out this new trailer for the movie Big Gold Brick and then there is just existing in the world of this trailer. When Floyd (Andy Garcia) enlists the help of a writer (Emory Cohen) to tell his life story, he’s thrust into the chaos that is Floyd’s life—including his hot second wife, Jacqueline (Megan Fox).

Starring Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Emory Cohen, and Oscar Isaac, this movie looks like the right amount of absolute chaos—no, really. One second, you think you’ve figured out what this trailer is about, and then the next minute they throw a wrench at you and you no longer know what the hell this movie is about in the best possible way.

The synopsis on the YouTube page for Big Gold Brick is as follows: “Big Gold Brick recounts the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography. But the circumstances that lead up to this arrangement in the first place are quite astonishing—and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos in this darkly comedic, genre-bending film.”

Do I know what this movie is going to be about? No! But I’m excited because it looks weird as all hell in the best way.

(image: Samuel Goldwyn Filmes)

