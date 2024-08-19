10 best wholesome anime, ranked

While action-packed isekai anime is fun, sometimes a nice, wholesome series is just what you need to unwind. If you are an anime fan who’s looking for a lighthearted, uplifting show, look no further. Here are ten anime series with heartwarming stories and positive vibes for you to binge on.

10. Spy x Family

(CloverWorks)

Arguably one of the most popular anime series to be released in 2022, Spy X Family follows the story of Anya Forger and her new family, Loid Forger, and Yor Forger.

At least that’s what it looks like from the surface. In reality, Loid Forger is a renowned spy who goes under the code-name “Twilight.” For his latest mission, he has to get close to Donovan Desmond by enrolling a child in the same private school as Desmond’s son and pretending to be a parent. While he adopts Anya and marries Yor for his mission, is that really the only reason he takes his newfound role as a caregiver seriously? Or are there actual emotions behind Loid’s actions?

9. The Way of the Househusband

(J.C. Staff)

Looking for a wholesome anime with the perfect mix of comedy and action? Then check out The Way of the Househusband, which is the perfect pick-me-up series when you’re having a bad day.

The Way of the Househusband centers around Tatsu, a retired yakuza boss who retires from his life of crime to become a househusband to his wife, Miku. The show features different scenarios where Tatsu tries to do simple, mundane domestic work – a complete 190 from his intimidating appearance. This paired with his frequent run-ins with former yakuza colleagues and enemies? It’s a perfect recipe for comedy!

8. A Place Further Than The Universe

(Madhouse)

Is there anything more wholesome than the power of female friendships? If you are looking for an anime to watch with friends, then add A Place Further Than The Universe.

Mari Tamaki is a second-year high school student who wants to make the most out of her youth but is too timid to break out of her shell. She crosses paths with Shirase Kobuchizawa, a girl her age who has been saving up to travel to Antarctica in search of her mother, who disappeared there years ago. Joined by Hinata Miyake and Yuzuki Shiraishi, the four girls team up on an expedition to Antarctica!

7. Ouran High School Host Club

(Bones)

Kiss kiss, fall in love! If you recognize these words, you were probably a rom-com anime watcher in the mid-2000s. Ouran High School Host Club is one of the most popular anime series online, but it would be a shame not to mention it because it is that good.

The main star of the show is Haruhi Fujioka, a scholar who attended the elite Ouran Academy. While looking for a quiet place to study, Haruhi accidentally stumbles across the Host Club, a group of six handsome boys who entertain female “clients” by flirting with them. After breaking a vase worth 8 million yen, Haruhi has no choice but to work for the Host Club to pay off their debt. Initially working as their errand boy, Haruhi climbs up the ranks and becomes a host after learning how they are a natural at flirting with girls. The catch? Haruhi is a girl herself who is able to mask herself as a boy due to her androgynous look. The club must now keep Haruhi’s gender a secret as she works off her debt at the Host Club.

6. Buddy Daddies

(P.A.Works)

Did you love Spy x Family and want something similar? Look no further. Let me introduce you to Buddy Daddies, where four-year-old Miri is placed in the care of two assassins’, Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa.

One day, Kazuki and Rei are given a target – a mafia boss – to take care of. While in the middle of a firefight, Miri wanders into the scene to look for her father. Kazuki and Rei end up bringing Miri home, only to discover that the target they killed is Miri’s father. To protect Miri from the truth, Kazuki tells her that he is her father. Thus begins the start of an unorthodox family life: Miri and her two dads, Kazuki and Rei.

5. Skip and Loafer

(P.A. Works)

Love a good friends-to-lovers trope? Skip and Loafer has you covered. Released in 2023, this anime is only one season long, but with so much happening in the manga, I am hoping a second season comes out ASAP.

Mitsumi Iwakura recently moved to Tokyo from the rural Ishikawa Prefecture to attend high school. Mitsumi, who is used to her quiet life in a depopulated area, stands out like a sore thumb as a “country bumpkin.” On the day of her entrance ceremony, Mitsumi ends up lost and she immediately becomes paranoid over her life plan. However, she bumps into a tall and handsome boy Sosuke Shima, who calls out for her and becomes worried about her well-being. The two develop a close friendship, with Sosuke deciding to go to school with her every day.

4. The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons

(Shuka)

Not all wholesome anime series revolve around romantic love. Sometimes, it can dive into familial relationships. Introducing The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons.

After their parents passed away, the Yuzuki family banded together and grew stronger than ever. Oldest brother Hayato Yuzuki steps up as the family’s main breadwinner and caregiver. Mikoto Yuzuki and Minato Yuzuki are the two teenagers of the house but are polar opposites, with Mikoto being mature and reliable, and Minato being childish and rowdy. The last brother is confident and intelligent first-grader Gakuto Yuzuki. Despite their unorthodox set-up, the four brothers love each other and always have each other’s backs.

3. Bocchi the Rock!

(CloverWorks)

Being extremely introverted is something many people deal with. While some people are able to overcome their shyness, others do not find it that easy. For those who struggle with dealing with their fear of speaking, Bocchi the Rock! might be the anime for you.

Bocchi the Rock! centers around Hitori Goto. Despite being extremely anxious, socially awkward, and afraid to speak in public, Hitori Goto dreams of being a rock musician and making new friends. Suddenly the opportunity arises after she meets Nijika Ijichi, who convinces her to become a member of the newly formed band Kessoku Band.

2. Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

(Gekkō)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is a relatively newer anime, but it is must watch. It’s an anime that shows how strong an elderly couple’s love is, even when they are given a chance to turn back the hourglass.

Shozo Saito and Ine Saito are a loving, elderly couple who live in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture. While tending to their apple farm, they noticed a golden apple growing in one of the trees. They decided to eat that apple and, to their surprise, they woke up the next day to find themselves physically restored to their 20s. With their young bodies but minds full of wisdom, the couple continues to live their lives, and maintain their routines, while also planning to go on the honeymoon they never got to.

1. School Babysitters

(Brain’s Base)

School Babysitters, also known as Gakuen Babysitters is a wholesome anime I can rewatch all the time. It’s adorable, feel-good, and showcases the love between two brothers perfectly.

Following the sudden death of their parents, Ryuichi Kashima and his baby brother Kotaro are offered a home by Yoko Morinomiya, the chairwoman of the elite Morinomiya Academy. In exchange for free shelter, tuition, food, and more, Ryuichi must help out with the school’s daycare center and lead the Babysitter Club, while also managing his normal classes. The anime features adorable babies, brotherly love, and hilarious childish antics!

