10 supernatural romance books to keep Halloween in your heart

I am fully aware it is not October yet, but it’s never too early for books featuring ghosts, monsters, and bumps in the night. Add in some kissing, and it’s a graveyard smash! Check out this list of books for romance lovers who remain on standby for Code Orange.

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

(Berkley Books)

It’s a lonely existence, keeping your magic a secret. To stay safe from a world that isn’t kind to witches, Mika Moon never stays in one place long enough to make connections or be truly known. When she is contacted to help care for three young girls who are learning to control their own magic, she takes the opportunity and moves into the Nowhere House. The magic feels whimsical and gives the book a cozy vibe. The romance is a slow burn with a Mr. Darcy-esque librarian. You’ll love this if you’re into the cottage-core aesthetic.

I’m in Love with Mothman by Paige Lavoie

(4 Horsemen Publications, Inc.)

Completely over her life as an influencer, Heather decides to run away to a house in the woods. She meets a strange creature who scares her at first, but soon proves to be gentle, caring, and … kind of handsome? If you’ve ever seen that mothman statue in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and thought, “Now, wait a minute …,” this book is for you. In fact, the statue is referenced. I found this book to be rather sweet, which surprised me. Ultimately, it’s two beings coming together, wanting to be understood. This is the first book in the Mothman in Love series with the third book coming out later this year.

The Hundred Loves of Juliet by Evelyn Skye

(Del Rey Books)

Everyone knows the tale of the star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet. Now, imagine that Romeo didn’t die but instead was cursed to live forever. Every time Juliet is reincarnated under a new name, a new location, and a new period, the two find each other, and every time, it ends in tragedy. In the present day, Helene and Sebastian meet in a fishing town in Alaska. Will they be able to beat the curse this time? The prose and pace were really lovely, and the forced proximity trope was deployed here in a way that felt delicious.

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

(St. Martin’s Griffin)

I love a cute, little queer love story and Casey McQuiston is an expert on writing those. One Last Stop is about a woman named August who just moved to New York. The city can be lonely, but she soon starts to find companionship in unexpected places. This includes a mystery girl named Jane. They keep running into each other on the subway, but there’s something not quite right about August’s crush. I didn’t realize there was going to be a paranormal spin on this novel when I first started reading it, but it ended up being a welcome element to a rather cozy story.

The Enchanted Hacienda by J.C. Cervantes

(Park Row)

Harlow Estrada comes from a magical family of women who commune with flowers. They each have their own special magic, except for Harlow, who hasn’t shown a special talent in any magical discipline. She moves back to the family flower farm after a bad breakup and meets a handsome stranger. When a little magic helps the relationship along, it leaves Harlow wondering if the love she found is actually real. Sound familiar? It’s a little Encanto with a hint of Practical Magic. A perfect read to ease into pumpkin spice season.

Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

(Berkley Books)

Emmy puts her life on hold to head back to her magical hometown out of a sense of duty. As one of the three head families of Thistle Grove, she needs to participate in the upcoming magical tournament, along with Talia Avramov and her ex, Gareth Blackmoore. Turns out, Gareth has done both Talia and Emmy dirty, and they make a pact to make sure he doesn’t win the tournament this year. Though an unlikely pair, Talia and Emmy discover that there’s a spark between them worth exploring. If you’re sad that J.K. Rowling has become one of the internet’s biggest trolls, let this queer book and the rest of the Witches of Thistle Grove series soothe your soul. The fifth book, Rise and Divine, came out this year.

That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf by Kimberly Lemming

(Orbit/Arcadia Books)

It’s time to get unhinged for a moment. I think the title is pretty self-explanatory. This is a book that loves its chaos and you are either on board with it or not. Definitely check the content warnings before diving in. The spice levels are off the charts. When it’s not steamy, it’s as funny as the title suggests. This is the second book in the Mead Mishaps series, but it’s not important to read them in order.

Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin

(Forever)

Mermen. Am I right? Lucy is a witch, and Alex is a merman. The two used to have a thing for each other, but Alex left town right after graduation without much of an explanation. When Alex rolls back into town to sell the house his parents bought him, he and Lucy gravitate toward each other again. I loved the fantasy world in this book where everything goes. I had to put it on the list because you don’t see a lot of mermen in fiction, and it’s fun to mix things up a bit.

Nine Tailed by Jayci Lee

(Montlake)

Sunny is a nine-tailed fox spirit who just wants to blend in. That is until Ethan comes back into her life to enlist her help in finding the person who killed his brother. She does her best to keep her fantastical qualities a secret, but eventually, the truth must come out if the two are to survive this quest. And Ethan may have some secrets of his own. Oh, and they find each other hot! I loved the Korean mythology in this book. I also think the fight scenes were well-crafted which is a rare skill for a writer to have. Overall, this was an enjoyable read that I think could really cure a reading slump.

Love and Other Conspiracies by Mallory Harlowe

(Berkley Books)

Hayden is an expert in ghosts, monsters, and all things unexplained. Hallie is a skeptic. When the two start working together on a paranormal web series, will their undeniable chemistry give Hallie something to believe in? This one is a little more paranormal adjacent since the creatures our two lovebirds seek don’t make an appearance, though I like to believe there is simply too much kissing going on for anyone to notice the Fresno Nightcrawler scurrying across the field. I just think this book is darling and has something to say about finding love after an abusive relationship which is always an empowering message.

