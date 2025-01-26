Smut has been around for centuries, offering a way for humans to safely explore identity, sexuality, and sexual preference by engaging in reading fiction. These works weave together pleasure, desire, and artistry with their suggestive, sometimes downright graphic images of beings engaging in carnal acts that hold a unique ability to tantalize the reader.

I tried to find smut comics that will hit on a range of kinks. So find a private location, light a candle, and see what flavor of erotica suits you the most by checking out our list of the 10 best smut comics, ranked.

Having accidentally wandered into a few after-hours clubs in my younger years, I’ve learned I’m neither a dom nor a sub. However, I’m fascinated by the subculture because it’s where the artistry of kink truly comes alive.

Written by Franco-Austrian scriptwriter, author, and biographer Catherine Sauvat and illustrated by Anne Simon, the 2009 Angouleme International Comics Festival Young Talent winner, the graphic novel Man in Furs is an illustrated biography of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch. A prolific writer, Leopold is best known today for his erotic novel Venus in Furs about a man who’s aroused when a woman is dominating him, which became the inspiration for masochism (meaning “the tendency to derive pleasure, especially sexual gratification from one’s own pain and humiliation.”)

Emily Carroll’s When I Arrived at the Castle, the Eisner and Ignatz award-winning creator’s illustrated erotic gothic horror between a lady vampire and cat lady is the perfect sapphic take on Bram Stoker’s 1897 epistolary novel Dracula. Including descriptive details directly inspired by the classic tale (right down to Caroll’s red, black, and white color scheme), it’s sure to titillate any fan of the vampire romance genre.

Iron Circus Comics’ groundbreaking sex-positive anthology series Smut Peddler debuted in 2012, five years before Congress enacted SESTA/FOSTA (laws now used to restrict the promotion of erotic comics online). Despite the legal challenges, the yearly anthology series has endured to become a fan-favorite erotic work for its celebration of diversity in bodies, genders, melanin, abilities, desires, and orientations. With the release of Smut Peddler X in 2024, Iron Circus’ first anthology of erotic comics is now widely available for the first time.

Somna: A Bedtime Story, co-written and co-illustrated by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay, who are two of today’s most innovative and impactful comic book creators, was a 2024 Eisner Award winner and one of TMS’s “Best Graphic Novels and Comics of 2023.” Set in 17th-century England during “the Great Hunt,” the period when prosecution of suspected witches reached its zenith, the wife of a local witch hunter attempts to take back her divine feminine power and escape the puritanical world that confines her. For those with a more American-centric understanding of the period’s witch hunts, this comic can best be described as a smutty take on the Salem Witch trials.

HA’s Chromatic Fantasy is a horny, queer romp about Jules, a trans man trapped in his life at the nunnery who makes an erotic deal with the devil to escape the convent. After he meets the notorious trans thief named Casper, the two men steal, lie, and cheat their way through a series of adventures filled with sexual debauchery that’s fiery, hot, and tender. But as the romantic feelings between the two men continue to develop, the devil tries to tighten their grasp on Jules—SERIOUSLY RECOMMEND.

A sexually explicit retelling of Adam and Eve and other biblical tales of Original Sin, Gilbert Hernandez’s Garden of Flesh is a unique brand of holy erotica that has the potential of being targeted by Americans horny for book bans. Although today’s political and social climate is rather puritanical, there are many Christians who find smut appealing, especially smut with a religious flavor.

To add a dash of pleasure to your enjoyment of these stories, Fantagraphics published Hernandez’s work as a small, leatherbound book that evokes the style of the Bibles found in the drawers of hotels. Sinful!

Written by Marguerite Bennett, with art by Ariela Kristantina, Bryan Valenza, and Jessica Kholinne and letters by Troy Peteri, InSEXts was my first experience with erotic body horror. Bennett begins with the premise that as a woman, “you will be punished for your body, with your body,” and that women’s bodies hold on to the horror, power, sensuality, and rage of those prior traumatic experiences. But this comic isn’t about the horrific places that we came from but the powerful sensuality we can find if we choose to transform ourselves (trust me: after months of trauma treatment, I can say that the road to post-traumatic growth is a long, arduous journey that transforms the survivor and their sensuality).

If you love Vore, then InSEXts is perfect for you, as it’s about two women who literally devour the mighty men who’ve harmed them.

Edited by Tab Kimpton and Jade Sarso, Ambrosia is the rare erotic anthology targeted at trans-masc readers. The anthology’s theme is smutty stories about overly indulgent deities, featuring the work of indie comics darlings A.C. Esguerra, Nero Villagallos O’Reilly, Lonnie Garcia, and others. If that’s not your cup of tea, in that case, the publisher has also put together other queer erotic comics anthologies, such as Nectar Trans Femme & Non-Binary Erotic Comics Anthology and Nether Realms Sci-Fi Non-Binary Anthology for Gender Explorers.

The Grand Slam Romance series by Ollie Hicks and Emma Oosterhous is a queer graphic novel that combines romance, softball, and an explosion of magical girl energy. So far, the series has explored the story of the budding romance between two hard-hitting softball superstars, pitcher Mickey Moonsoon and catcher Astra Maxima (get it?), with a history of steamy locker room hookups. You’ll quickly understand why volume one’s tagline is: “Getting to third base has never been more magical,” as the only thing more explosive than their fastballs is their sexual chemistry.

With the first two entries of this hilarious and horny graphic novel series already available for purchase, longtime fans are eagerly awaiting the third book.

When my wife and I officially walked down the aisle in December 2023, we viewed our vows to each other as a tiny fuck you to the administration. In CRIMEHOT, the latest work by the Ignatz Award-winning creator of Mr. Boop (a daily comic strip where the creator imagines his life married to the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop), Alec Robbins uses his new sci-fi erotic series to explore how queer people daring to live and love authentically and unapologetically can be an important act of resistance against an oppressive overlord. The comic also includes tons of trans subtext with its focus on bodies and bodily autonomy.

