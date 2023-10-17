13 Best Halloween Movies to Watch if You Love ‘Hocus Pocus’

Spooky season is just around the corner, which means viewers across the globe will be watching reruns of the cult classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. When Disney debuted Hocus Pocus in 1993, it didn’t perform very well commercially or critically. However, with Disney Channel annually playing reruns of Hocus Pocus every Halloween, the film was rediscovered and gained a loyal fanbase. The film has grown so much in popularity over the years that Disney+ released a long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, in 2022.

Hocus Pocus is family-friendly, a little off-kilter, and wildly hilarious, with just enough spookiness, witches, and spells to fill viewers with the Halloween spirit. The film is perfect for viewers looking for something less gritty than the typical horror film to ring in the Halloween season. Here are 13 more classic, spooky, and silly Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus to add to your Halloween traditions.

Hocus Pocus 2

(Disney+)

If you enjoyed the first Hocus Pocus film, chances are you will also love its sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. The film sees the return of the Sanderson sisters in 2022. Though trying to adjust to modern times, they hope to get revenge against all of Salem. Hence, it is up to a trio of young girls, one of whom is a natural witch herself, to stop them.

Hocus Pocus 2 successfully tells a new tale while bringing back all the best elements of its predecessor. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy slip seamlessly back into their roles as the Sanderson sisters as if no time has passed at all. They are absolutely delightful, hilarious, and heartwarming. The younger cast is also quite compelling, especially in paralleling the Sanderson sisters. In addition to the humor and fun Halloween elements regarding witches, black cats, and zombies, it packs an emotional punch in the end, making it perfect for anyone looking for a family-friendly and entertaining film that delves emotionally into the bond of sisters.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

(Disney)

No one ever really agrees about whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie, so you’ll just have to watch it for both holidays. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a stop-motion animated film from the brilliantly dark and gothic mind of Tim Burton that premiered on October 13, 1993. The film follows Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon & Danny Elfman), the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who becomes enthralled with Christmas after learning about the holiday. His preoccupation with Christmas leads to him getting Halloween Town to take over Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, like Hocus Pocus, is one of those films you can watch repeatedly without getting tired of it. It’s delightfully quirky and macabre, with still enough holiday and romantic sentiment to be sweet. Meanwhile, the stop-motion was highly innovative for 1993, and the voice actors and soundtrack give the film its backbone. Not to mention, “This Is Halloween” is arguably one of the most perfect Halloween songs ever made.

Halloweentown

(Disney)

Halloweentown premiered in 1998 and was one of the very first Disney Channel original movies ever made. The film follows Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown), who learns she is a witch on her 13th birthday. This discovery leads to a journey to Halloweentown, where Marnie begins training to be a witch. However, evil is stirring in the spooky town that threatens to spill into the mortal world.

Halloweentown is a family-friendly film that celebrates the spirit of Halloween—filled with the typical witches, broomsticks, and magical spells. However, it is also the tale of a family learning to embrace the magic and spirit of Halloween. In the beginning, the Piper matriarch, Gwen (Judith Hoag), is very averse to anything Halloween or magic-related. As time passes, though, she grows more understanding of her daughter’s unique abilities and how unreasonable it is to shield her children from Halloween. Halloweentown is a whimsical and sweet film that reminds parents to let their kids experience the joy of the holiday.

Beetlejuice

(Warner Bros.)

Beetlejuice is a comedy-horror film from Tim Burton that premiered on March 30, 1988. The film follows Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), a deceased couple who come to regret summoning the poltergeist Betelgeuse to help scare off the new family that has moved into their former home.

Over the years, Beetlejuice has risen to attain cult status and is a film enjoyed year-round, not just on Halloween. Still, considering its dark and gothic tones, it is a bizarre and comedic horror film perfect for the spooky season. The performances are strong; Keaton’s performance as Betelgeuse is one of his best, and the film is surprisingly funny and poignant despite the dark material. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice turned pretty much every film convention of the time on its head with its unique premise. Beetlejuice is the perfect Halloween film for viewers looking for something moderately macabre and a bit bizarre (while still boasting depth).

Addams Family Values

(Paramount)

What better time to celebrate America’s most macabre family than on Halloween? While there are several Addams family films to watch during the Halloween season, Addams Family Values is one of the best. The film follows the Addams family as they unwittingly cross paths with a serial killer dating Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) and posing as the family’s nanny.

What Addams Family Values does right is that it does away with the earlier films’ more lighthearted, comedic tones and truly celebrates a family that enjoys being macabre and off-kilter. The film is a dark comedy that puts a comedic spin on topics of murder, torture, and vengeance. Also, the cast, especially Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia, boast solid performances. Ultimately, if you’re looking to celebrate Halloween with a classic film filled with macabre glee, Addams Family Values fits the bill.

Haunted Mansion (2023)

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Haunted Mansion (2023) is a remake of the 2003 film The Haunted Mansion and is based on the Walt Disney theme park ride of the same name. The film follows a group of strangers who are forced together to solve the mystery of a haunted mansion whose spirits refuse to let them leave.

Although Haunted Mansion was largely panned by audiences and flopped at the box office, it was an underrated film. Its storyline is surprisingly deep as it delves quite poignantly into grief. In the film, Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield) is grieving the loss of his wife, and much of the storyline focuses on how he finds the power to resist spirits’ calls to the other side and finds comfort and companionship with an unexpected group of strangers. Even though there are many funny antics with ghosts roaming the Haunted Mansion, the film is careful to respect and speak to those grieving. The sophisticated storyline will appeal to older audiences, but there are also a lot of hilarious moments from the film’s vibrant and wildly talented cast to keep those of all ages intrigued.

We Have a Ghost

(Netflix)

We Have a Ghost isn’t explicitly a Halloween film, but its ghostly premise makes it perfect for spooky season. The horror comedy follows a family who discovers they have a ghost, Ernest (David Harbour), in their home and sets out to help him remember who he was when he was living.

We Have a Ghost is a very fun movie, elevated by the performances of Anthony Mackie, Harbour, and Tig Notaro. It has more comedy than horror elements and even plays out more like a mystery as the family works backward to discover what happened to Ernest. Given that it’s about someone rediscovering their life when they were living, there are a few emotional moments. The humor sometimes outweighs the horror, drama, and mystery, though, making it difficult to take it seriously and see what the film truly wants to be. However, the cast is strong enough, and the premise is unique enough to make it an entertaining Halloween film.

Nightbooks

(Nightbooks)

Nightbooks is a dark fantasy film with a focus on scary stories that makes it perfect for Halloween. The film follows Alex Mosher (Winslow Fegley), a young boy with a penchant for scary storytelling, who gets captured by a witch and is forced to tell her a new scary story every night or face her wrath.

Nightbooks boasts a dark and very unique premise and actually succeeds in being scary while still being safe for young viewers. The dark fairy tale elements are very intriguing, and its lead cast—Fegley, Krysten Ritter, and Lidya Jewett—are immensely talented, allowing for compelling and charming characters. With horror elements, strong performances, and a touch of fairy tale magic, Nightbooks is quite the Halloween film that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

(Netflix)

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is another dark fantasy tale from Netflix. The film follows Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart), who finds herself forced to become a monster-hunting babysitter after the boy she’s babysitting on Halloween is abducted by monsters. Fortunately, there’s a whole secret society of monster-hunting babysitters to help her on her mission.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is a very fun, lighthearted, and imaginative Halloween-esque film. It captures those Halloween elements like monsters and nightmares without ever delving too far into scary territory. Hence, it’s enjoyable for all ages and has some of that same campy and humorous charm as Hocus Pocus. Ultimately, it’s a mild but entertaining film, perfect for families to get into the Halloween spirit.

Hubie Halloween

(Netflix)

If you enjoyed the sillier side of Hocus Pocus, then Hubie Halloween might be right up your alley. The Adam Sandler film is 50% silly antics and 50% celebrity cameos, with a nice dash of Halloween fun. The film follows the loveable but dimwitted delicatessen, Hubie Dubois (Sandler), who loves Halloween. While he is ridiculed by the town for appointing himself to oversee the safety of those enjoying Halloween, they soon find themselves relying on him to save the day when citizens start going missing.

Hubie Halloween isn’t for everyone, but if you’re a Sandler fan looking for a family-friendly Halloween comedy, the film will prove quite enjoyable. Sandler is as funny as ever in his role as Hubie, which almost seems like a reprisal of his role as Bobby Butcher in Waterboy. Meanwhile, the film is practically bursting at the seams with cameos. Seriously, Hubie Halloween stars nearly everyone in Hollywood, from big-time actors like Ray Liotta and Ben Stiller all the way to former Disney channel stars like Karan Brar and Bradley Steven Perry. It boasts great nostalgia, typical Sander antics, and a lovely Halloween setting rife with treats, tricks, and silly costumes.

Matilda

(TriStar Pictures)

Malita is another film that wasn’t explicitly released as a Halloween film but that is, nonetheless, frequently revisited every Halloween season. The film premiered in 1996 and is based on the Ronald Dahl novel of the same name. Matilda follows the neglected child genius, Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson), who discovers she has psychokinetic abilities. She uses her powers to overcome her dysfunctional family and Miss Trunchbull (Pam Ferris), the tyrannical principal of Matilda’s elementary school.

As a family-friendly cult classic that delves into all things magical and odd, Matilda makes a perfect Halloween film. The film is a tad bit dark yet funny, magical, and relatable. This film validates the feelings of any child who has been untreated unkindly by adults and who maybe wished they had the power to teach certain people a lesson. However, it also has smidgens of hope, as a neglected child realizes she isn’t alone in the world. Matilda is dark and offbeat but still manages to be a surprisingly poignant and sweet film.

Casper (1995)

(Universal Pictures)

Casper premiered in 1995 and was a live-action adaption of the cartoon series of the same name. The film follows the friendly ghost, Casper McFadden (Malachi Pearson), who resides in Whipstaff Manor with his three troublemaking, poltergeist uncles. When a ghost therapist, Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman), and his daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci), arrive at the manor to rid of the spirits, Casper falls in love with Kat. However, their young love is challenged as both struggle to deal with the concept of loss and the past.

Casper is the kind of family-friendly Halloween film that appeals to children and holds deeper themes to appeal to adults. The CGI in the film is also very incredible for its time period, and it was one of the first films to feature an entirely CGI lead character. Meanwhile, the film is filled with silly, ghostly antics and hauntings. At the same time, the story is actually surprisingly dark, dealing with topics of death and grief. Ultimately, it’s a Halloween movie that features typical spooky fun while also being a bit sentimental.

Ghostbusters

(Columbia Pictures)

Just like Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters is a timeless Halloween classic that is a part of countless family traditions across the globe. Ghostbusters premiered in 1984 and follows three parapsychology professors who start a ghost-catching business (after losing their jobs) and dub themselves “Ghostbusters.” They find there is actually high demand for their business, especially when a gateway to another dimension opens up in New York.

Ghostbusters expertly blends comedy and horror genres to create a film that appeals to nearly everyone around the Halloween season. The special effects were compelling for the time, the performances were excellent, and the premise was unique and entertaining. Not to mention, the catchy theme song will live rent-free in your mind for eternity after seeing the film. It has good humor and the right mixture of silliness and creepiness to make it an enjoyable Halloween film, year after year.

