Things We Saw Today: Everything Is Star Wars Today on Twitter, as It Should Be!

This May the Fourth might feel a bit different, since we’re all celebrating from our homes, but that doesn’t mean we’re not tweeting out our feels about the Star Wars franchise. In fact, it’s been a bit more about all coming together and celebrating the series and what it means to us than anything else, which is honestly a nice thing to see.

For so long, fans of the franchise have been at odds with each other and fighting over every little thing. Today, it wasn’t about your feelings on the sequel trilogy or what couple you love. It wasn’t about hating on each other, but instead was about how much we all love Star Wars as a whole.

So to celebrate, let’s look at some of the best tweets of the day!

Training to be a Jedi since quarantine started #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/h0jtqvJe4V — вεαηвαgвσү (@Dennysaursrex) May 4, 2020

This year even Darth Betty is joining the Resistance – resistance to COVID-19 that is. Stay safe and May the Fourth be with you. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayTheFourthBeWithYou @JeanneMoos pic.twitter.com/GfnF2kHxjf — Jeremy Melhuish (@JeremyMelXVI) May 4, 2020

Rogue One is the best of the modern Star Wars movies. That’s right. I said it. pic.twitter.com/NOWWuRbohN — Jose I Negron (@jinworks_art) May 4, 2020

Can someone get me a baby Yoda…. I think I’m ready to be Father😁👨🏻 #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/ynHXO8Xa8h — Abbas Bholat (@abbas_bholat) May 4, 2020

Star Wars means the world to me in a way that I know others share. It brings us all joy and happiness, and days like today help to remind us of the joy the series can bring.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Announce Rogue Two, you cowards. — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) May 4, 2020

