Things We Saw Today: Everything Is Star Wars Today on Twitter, as It Should Be!

May the Tweets Be With You

By Rachel LeishmanMay 4th, 2020, 5:45 pm

Baby Yoda with a wide-mouth smile in Disney+'s The Mandalorian Star Wars series.

This May the Fourth might feel a bit different, since we’re all celebrating from our homes, but that doesn’t mean we’re not tweeting out our feels about the Star Wars franchise. In fact, it’s been a bit more about all coming together and celebrating the series and what it means to us than anything else, which is honestly a nice thing to see.

For so long, fans of the franchise have been at odds with each other and fighting over every little thing. Today, it wasn’t about your feelings on the sequel trilogy or what couple you love. It wasn’t about hating on each other, but instead was about how much we all love Star Wars as a whole.

So to celebrate, let’s look at some of the best tweets of the day!

Star Wars means the world to me in a way that I know others share. It brings us all joy and happiness, and days like today help to remind us of the joy the series can bring.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

  • Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott took a look back on Gladiator twenty years later. (via Variety)
  • Rose Byrne didn’t mean that Phyllis Schlafly was a feminist. (via Celebitchy)

  • Game of Thrones’s The Mountain sets a new deadlift record. (via Nerdist)
  • Broadway stars rallied together to help students in Georgia whose production got canceled due to lockdowns. (via Macon)

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

