You stopped watching Marvel stuff after Endgame. After a decade of dedication, the MCU burned you out. You don’t want to watch 3 separate TV series to get the next movie’s story. How do you prove you’re not a fair-weather fan in 2024? By building these Marvel LEGO sets.

The Iron Man Armory! A perfect place to start! You remember Iron Man, back from the days when the MCU was still a glimmer in a studio executive’s eye! Iron Man was where the magic started, and what better way to prove that you were there from the beginning (and not a hype train poser) by building Tony Stark’s Iron Man Armory ! The set comes complete with miniatures of Tony! Pepper Potts! Nick Fury! War Machine! And three battle suits that you forgot the names of! But that’s okay. It’s the thought that counts!

Ant-Man! You didn’t see that movie! But you heard it was really good! You had other things to do that day, and since it wasn’t part of the core Avengers films, you made an excuse and did whatever else. With the Ant-Man Quantum Realm Explorers set, you can assuage your filthy guilty conscience! You can build Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Quantum Realm exploring ship. If only you could get those two to shrink down into your heart and remove all of the pent up fake-fan shame you feel for missing the movie. Use the ship’s moving insect arms to lift the burden. Blast it away with the working LEGO blasters. But some things are impossible, even for super heroes.

Sure! The Goat Boat ! What movie was that again? You know it’s one of the Thors, but you just can’t remember which! That’s okay! Just play along with the real Marvel fans when someone brings it up at Comic-Con! Smile, laugh, and play it off like you know what everyone else is talking about like you always do! And this time you can whip out your Goat Boat LEGO set! It even comes with two little goat miniatures to pull the ship along! Plus Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr miniatures! You remember those guys, right? RIGHT?

Guardians of the Galaxy! That movie was the best! Who could forget Star-Lord kicking small space lizards to Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in the intro? While you may have forgotten the finer details of later films, you can make them up with The Starblaster Showdown LEGO set! The set includes two sweet LEGO ships, the Starblaster and the Necrocraft. And each ship has features! Opening cockpits! Adjustable wings! LEGO blasters that really fire! And look! The set includes miniatures of Star-Lord, the Sakaaran and a Nova officer and even the invaluable orb! Invaluable for proving yourself as a real fan.

How could you forget the Nano Gauntlet ? You couldn’t! You were there that day in the theater when Endgame reached its thrilling, tragic, and glorious conclusion! You wept for Tony! You wept for Steve! You wept for the better world that they created through sacrifice! And now you can honor their memories with the Nano Gauntlet used by Tony Stark in the final battle, complete with Infinity Stones. If anyone asks you about it, just get all misty eyed and say you’d rather not talk about the past. It was a hard day. If they press you, use the Nano Gaunlet’s moveable digits to flip them the bird.

Star Lord’s Helmet . So cool! With just 602 bricks, you can mount Star Lord’s Iconic headgear anywhere in your home. A bookshelf! The dining room table! Keeping watch outside of your bedroom window! Wherever you put it, just make sure it’s facing away from you, lest those piercing red bug eyes stare directly into your soul, exposing the fake fan within. You left after the mid-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, didn’t you? Didn’t stick around for the post-credits? Had other things to do? A doctor’s appointment? Kids to pick up from school? Whatever helps you sleep at night.

Three for the price of … well, three! The Super Heroes Tri-Pack gives you two heroes and one villain in ready-for-action battle suits! Think of the endless hours you can spend mashing together Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Thanos in basement-floor combat! Use their opposable arms and legs to punch and kick each other! All to distract yourself from the real battle. The one you’re fighting against yourself. The self that tells you that you’re not enough of a fan. You think the Toby McGuire Spider-Man movies are still better than the Marvel ones. You try to deny it, but you can’t hide from yourself.

The Avengers Quinjet . Radical! It’s a spaceship with an opening cockpit! Adjustable wings! And an attachable stand to put it on! The Quinjet also comes with four Avengers miniatures: Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man and Captain America, as well as Loki. Wait, what’s Loki doing there? Probably sneaking into the open and closable rear entrance of the ship! The best part of it all? This LEGO set comes with two sheets of stickers! Adorn your furniture, your clothes, and your body with the symbols of the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. No one will dare call you a fake fan then.

The Quinjet is cool and all, but when it comes to best ship, the Guardians’ ship wins. At least that’s what the diehard fans on Reddit say, and who are you to go against the grain? The Guardians of the Galaxy Ship features an opening cockpit into which you can place the included miniatures of the Guardians crew! Star-Lord! Groot! Rocket! Mantis! For some reason, Thor is there, too! Maybe it’s to browse the ship’s computer? Patronize the weapons store? Get coffee and donuts with the crew? You didn’t watch the end credits of Guardians 2. You wouldn’t know.

The symbol of the man who protects The Landadafree and The Homadabrev! Eagle screeeeeech! Captain America’s Shield is the perfect piece of home decor for fans of the Boy Scout himself. Look at it! 22 inches tall! Clocking in at nearly 8 pounds! This LEGO set DEMANDS respect. Best of all, it can double as a home defense weapon in an instant! Being burgled in the dead of night? Chuck this shield at the would-be thief and watch it explode all over the floor, turning into a deadly minefield! I’m surprised Cap didn’t use LEGOs instead of that Vibranium crap for his real shield. Ever step on a LEGO before? Only then will you know true pain.

How can you prove once and for all you’re a true blue, dyed in the wool Marvel fan? By adopting a child in need. What child is this? Baby Groot , of course! This absolutely adorable LEGO set will prove your commitment to the franchise by proving you as a parent. Worried about bringing a tree child into this world? Just look into his big gooey bug eyes! Look at his moveable, dancing LEGO limbs! Look at that toothless grin! You can put him on an included stand or swaddle him in cloth and carry him across your bosom! Let those other Marvel fans try to call you a poser in front of your wooden son. They wouldn’t dare.

Over 4,000 LEGO pieces combine to make this Hulk smashing work of Stark ingenuity! 20 inches tall. 12 and a half pounds. The Hulk Buster is a statement. A statement that lights up! The model features 3 light-up arc reactors, one in the chest and one in each hand, and you can use the model’s full bendable upper body limbs to position said lights anyway you want. Put the Hulkbuster next to your bedside table and use its mighty hands to light up the pages of those Marvel comics you always meant to read! Attach it to the hood of your car, merge onto the highway at night, turn off your headlights, and let the glow of the Hulkbuster light your way! THAT is dedication to a brand. Would a fake fan do that?

1,000 pieces bigger than The Hulkbuster, Avengers Tower is the most complicated Marvel LEGO set on the market! And just LOOK at the detail! A scene on every floor! Loki’s scepter sits in the lab! Iron Man can fix his suit with at a robot arm repair station! The Quinjet can launch from its hangar! So much to do! And with 31 included miniatures, you’ll never run out of ideas for drama! Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, War Machine, Ant-Man, Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Wong, Nick Fury, the Wasp, and many more! And that’s not all! The set also includes iconic items from the franchise including the Tesseract and Thor’s hammer! At this point, no one could ever call you a fake fan. You literally put the entire franchise in your house. You’re the real deal.

