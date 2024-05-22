The 13 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Currently Available in 2024

There are many reasons to buy a LEGO Star Wars helmet in 2024. #1 Personal safety. #2 Looking cool. I’m know you’re not supposed to wear a LEGO Star Wars helmet as a real helmet, but we also weren’t supposed to go to the Moon. And yet we did.

(LEGO)

Might not be a helmet on their own, but LEGO LED lights still go hard. There are all sorts of LED lights that you can slap onto your favorite LEGO Star Wars helmet to take it to new levels of dope. Look at these sweet green LED lights for the Mandalorian’s Helmet! How are you gonna know where “the Way” is if you can’t even see it? Light this bad boy up and you’ll be able to say “this is the Way” with absolute certainty. Not a fan of Mando? No matter! Nearly every helmet on this list has a sold-separately LED light display that you can buy! Sure, your friends might have a more plentiful LEGO Star Wars helmet collection … but does it light up? No? Then you are the superior fan.

(LEGO)

The Scout Trooper Helmet is totally wicked, as the Bostonians would say. It’s a replica of the one worn by the Scouts in the Imperial Army! C’mon, you’ve played Star Wars Battlefront. You know the difference between Storm Troopers and Scout Troopers by now, right? I get it; it’s hard to tell the difference. They all look pretty identical, and that’s why the fashionistas under the Empire’s employ thought of this clever way to differentiate between types of Troopers! The Scouts are the dudes you send into the Ewok’s jungles first. If they don’t come back, maybe don’t send the rest of the Storm Troopers in after. If you’re a fan of the Ewoks, you can pretend that this Scout Trooper helmet is a trophy taken from battle. You can even imagine there’s still a human skull inside, you little murder teddybear lover you!

(LEGO)

The Princess Leia Helmet! You remember! That one scene where Leia impersonates the alien bounty hunter Boushh to parlay with Jabba the Hutt for the purchase of the captured Chewbacca? It’s the perfect helmet for lying and concealing your identity in the process! Pulled over by the cops? Caught robbing a bank? Questioned by the U.S. government for harboring state secrets? Just slap this puppy on and they’ll never be able to pin it on you! If it can fool one of the Galaxy’s most notorious crime bosses, it can sure fool Uncle Sam! What’s that? It’s only 17cm and too small to wear? Well … you’re Glup Shitto outta luck.

(LEGO)

General Grevious’ Helmet will allow you to strike fear into the hearts of anyone you have over for dinner. Why? Because it signifies that you’re a big fan of the prequels, and no one in their right mind is a fan of the Star Wars prequels. It’s okay, your secret is safe with me. In fact, General Grevious is actually my favorite Star Wars character of all! A four-armed cyborg who knows naught but pain and suffering? Sounds like my high school days!

(LEGO)

The TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet is cold af. Frigid. Glacial. The spooky and elegant design! The malevolent look to the hollow black eyes! The frightening grimace of total war! It’s the perfect helmet to wear while running around your house making TIE fighter noises! It will even muffle your voice enough to give you that perfect “YEEEERRRRRRRGGGGGGGHHHHH” sound quality. Because that’s what you’re paying for here. Quality.

(LEGO)

The Dark Trooper Helmet is the custom headgear of arguably the baddest of all the various Trooper types. The Dark Troopers are basically the Navy Seals of the Imperial Army. They were often deployed in secret for covert missions, or to provide specialized tactical support for the main units of Storm Troopers during missions. Owning a Dark Trooper helmet signifies that you’re elite. You’re special. You’re a warrior. Totally not an edgelord. Not at all.

(LEGO)

Classic. The Storm Trooper Helmet can be described as nothing less. It’s perhaps the most recognizable costume piece from the Star Wars universe save for the fearsome helmeted visage of Darth Vader himself. Look at it! A nerd like you probably already knew this, but Imperial helmets were designed to look like Samurai headwear of old! With this factoid in your arsenal, you can endlessly entertain your guests at your Star Wars dinner parties, while this helmet looks on in stark approval.

(LEGO)

The Boba Fett Helmet, torn from the bowels of the sarlacc itself. This helmet proves that you’re not going to settle for something basic like a Storm Trooper helmet. You’re not like the other Star Wars fans. You’re gonna immortalize the helmet of one character who got eaten by an alien hole in the ground because it’s different. And you know what? Different is good! Besides, how could you not love that dusty green color? It could revitalize your entire home decor. Looking for the perfect shade to repaint the walls? The hue of Boba Fett’s helmet is the optimal choice.

(LEGO)

The Clone Commander Helmet is for people who are THE BOSS. They’re not like other Clones. They’re natural born leaders. Survivors. They’re charismatic. Tactical. Intelligent. Brave. Whatever other qualifications a clone needs to have in order to ascend the ranks. After all, Clone Commanders get a sweet yellow/gold color added to their helmet to show their rank. And a side of the head shark fin-looking thing! Take a swim in the ocean wearing your Clone Commander helmet with just the fin sticking out! That family of four wading in the shallows will get a kick out of it! That screaming you hear while muffled under the water? Those are screams of excitement!

(LEGO)

Clone Commander Captain Rex was built different. As a result, so is Captain Rex’s Helmet. The Commander of the 501st Legion was made out of sterner stuff than the other clones in charge. That’s why his helmet is blue! And has a weird little circle beard thing on either side of the chin! It’s obviously a symbol of his unshaven, manly authority. He didn’t actually have a beard under the helmet. All he had was a close cut Frank Ocean’s Blonde bleached crew cut on top. We get it, Captain Rex. The beat switch on “Nights” made our souls leave our bodies, too.

(LEGO)

It’s Luke Skywalker’s Helmet. What more needs to be said? Nothing.

…

But I’ll say more anyway. While the rebel helmets lack the austere flair of Imperial headgear, they have a certain rough-around-the-edges quality to them that makes them totally punk rock. After all, what’s more punk than rebellion against the creep of authoritarianism? That’s literally why punk rock was created in the first place. Show off your Luke Skywalker Helmet in the pit of a local hardcore show. If it explodes, no need to worry. The sheer amount of Doc Martens present in the room while protect all from the pain of a stepped-on LEGO.

(LEGO)

The Mandalorian Helmet. This is the Way. This helmet is so cool that Mandalorians—well, some sects—wear them all day. All night. Forever. Even in childhood, Mandalorians are always helmeted, because helmets are awesome. And the helmets of the planet Mandalore are the awesomest of all. If anyone asks you about your Mandalorian helmet, simply take a pause and say “this is the Way.” If they respond in kind, they are worthy of your company. If they don’t, kick them to the curb. Don’t let outsiders distract you from the contemplation of The Way. If you need further guidance, find it by staring into the visor eyes of this helmet. All shall be revealed.

(LEGO)

The Darth Vader Helmet—the most iconic costume piece in Star Wars (and arguably cinema) history. Commanding. Imposing. Awe-inspiring. You can almost hear the ragged, robotic breathing just by looking at it! It’s the perfect choice. Non-Star Wars fans will recognize it instantly, while Star Wars fans will give you instant respect. If one among them calls you “basic” for decorating your home with the most famous helmet of the series, question them. Question their loyalty to the Empire. Question their loyalty to the Dark Side. They will stutter. They will falter. They will fall. They will cease the insipid inquiries and fall at your feet begging for clemency. Whether or not to give it? That choice is yours. Perhaps the Empire can be merciful … but better to make an example out of their disturbing lack of faith.

