12 perfect Lego display boxes for sets big and small

Building Lego sets is important. But do you know what’s more important? How you present your painstakingly constructed sets. Only an amateur would keep their Legos unprotected, at the mercy of the elements. Safeguard your Legos in style with these display boxes.

(MaiiTiproll)

Just put the finishing touch on a fancy new Lego car? You’re gonna need this All Clear Acrylic Display Case. I don’t know about you, but that car looks drivable to me. I just wanna put my grubby little fingers on it and make it go vroom vroom all across the hardwood floor, running over helpless Lego minifigures in my wake. With this display case, you can protect your vehicle from people like me. People with poor impulse control and a penchant for imagination games involving vehicular crime.

(Hytiger)

Look at this glorious two-tiered Minifigure Display Case! Just think of all the Lego minifigures you could squeeze inside that thing! Enough for at least two seasons of your very own Lego reality TV show. What happens when the Guardians of the Galaxy have to spend a month straight with Luke Skywalker and friends? Will they make friends or tear each other apart? Is the Galaxy only big enough for one heroic space crew? You’ll find out.

(WMM)

Look at this adorable display case for figures with light adjustable display stand! Try saying that three times fast. It looks like one of those cute little eco-friendly houses that you see on the internet! Those rounded corners make this display case less austere and more adorable, and the warm light inside will make your enclosed minifigures appear like they’re having a nice, relaxing time. Really they’re suffocating due to lack of oxygen, but you can pretend they’re not.

4. Clear Acrylic Display Case for a Lego Mask

(Naconmlet)

This Clear Acrylic Display Case for a Lego Mask is best for displaying, you guessed it, Lego masks! Venom! Darth Vader! Batman! One of the random Star Wars clone guys! Any and all masks can fit inside of this guy! Got multiple masks? Swap them out every month like they do with art at museums! That way your house guests know that you’re cultured. Why go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art when you have Lego masks at home?

5. NONEMEY Acrylic Display Case for Lego

(NONEMEY)

Oooooooo this NONEMEY Acrylic Display Case for Lego is everything that the previous entry on this list is and more! And when I say “more” I mean it comes with a light! Look at the glorious halo that crowns this Star Wars Lego mask! How divine! It’s like a Lego Renaissance painting! Building! Whatever! Imagine filling a whole room of your house of these with Lego masks inside! It will look like one of those old timey hunting lodge rooms where aristocrats mounted big game heads on the wall. But in this case you’ll prove yourself a hunter of the “most dangerous game”. No one will dare challenge you again.

6. Acrylic Display Case for the Lego Infinity Gauntlet

(KOLIPI)

The Acrylic Display Case for the Lego Infinity Gauntlet is meant to store one thing and one thing only… a severed hand. But not a real severed hand, no – the severed hand that is the Infinity Gauntlet from the Avengers movies! But if ever you needed a place to hide a real severed hand, you could put it inside the Infinity Gauntlet. No one would ever know.

(ELEpure)

Worried about a grubby-fingered someone (me) breaking into your house at night and smashing through your Lego display cases to get to the Lego-y goodness therein? This Thickened Clear Acrylic Display Case Box should moderately ease your anxieties! The casing is thicker, and therefore harder to break. I’ll still get in, but the thicker acrylic might just slow me down enough to allow you time to intervene.

(TJ.MOREE)

Why take up precious counter space when you could just put your mini figures on the wall with this Mini Figure Display Case Wall Mount? What else would you possibly want on your wall? A Picasso? A picture of your dear departed grandma? No. Take it from me, you’re gonna want to put this cabinet full of minifigures up. Grandmas last decades, but plastic lasts forever.

(innoAura)

With four wooden tiers, this innoAura Acrylic Display Case feels more like bleachers at the high school football game than a display case. Feeling down? Just imagine your minifigures inside of this thing, up on their feet like screaming fans, cheering your name. Even if you peaked in high school, this set will let you stay on that summit for a long, long time.

(LANSCOERY)

The LANSCOERY Clear Acrylic Display Case with Light will make your Lego minifigures shine with pop-star supergroup glory. Just look at that fancy diagonal light-up top! Allowing your minifigures to cast dramatic shadows. What’s more cinematic, this display case or the opening of The Godfather? There’s only one correct answer.

(Matterkids)

Perhaps you want a mini figure case that is more simple. More elegant. A minifigure case for only your favorites, arranged neatly in a line. This Minifigure Display Case with Acrylic Cap will allow you to choose your best and brightest minifigures in single file. Then you can pace back and forth in front of it, yelling at them like a drill sergeant. They might be good, but with your leadership, you can make them even better.

12. Glass Case for Lego Captain America’s Shield

(dofopo)

This Glass Case for Lego Captain America’s Shield is the perfect glass case for Captain America’s shield! It’s literally in the name! I guess it doesn’t have to be a glass case for Cap’s circular armament, but what else could you use it for? I guess if Lego ever comes out with a pizza set you could put it in there. Or a Lego hubcap? A Lego manhole cover? All less exciting than Captain America’s vibranium prop. Sometimes it’s better to use things the way Lego intended.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy