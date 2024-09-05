10 best K-pop boy groups, ranked

Through the years, K-pop has grown into a global genre, thanks to groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK, who have brought the genre to a global stage.

While BTS is arguably the most recognizable boy group from South Korea, there are other amazing male acts that deserve praise. Here are ten of some of the best boy groups in K-pop!

10. NCT

NCT is the biggest boy group in K-pop right now, with 25 members on the roster. The members are divided into sub-units, namely NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT Wish. Other members from other sub-units are able to work together as NCT U, which comprises all the members under the NCT umbrella.

NCT first became active in 2016 and is considered one of the best-selling K-pop artists of all time. NCT is perfect for those who want a group with a diverse sound, as each sub-unit specializes in their own thing.

9. GOT7

GOT7 was a boy group formerly under JYP Entertainment, but after leaving the company in 2021, the members signed with Warner Music Korea for group activities. GOT7 is composed of members Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

Since their debut in 2014, GOT7 has seen a successful career in both the West and the East. It definitely helps that the members themselves are global: Mark is from Los Angeles, Jackson is from Hong Kong, and BamBam is from Thailand. This on top of their banger music equals a must-stan boy group!

8. SHINee

SHINee is one of the older groups on this list, but it would be a crime to not mention them. The group debuted in 2008 with Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho, and Taemin. Sadly, Jonghyun passed away in 2017, but he is considered a forever member of the group.

SHINee is considered one of the most influential K-pop groups in South Korea, sparking the “SHINee trend” in 2008 thanks to their fashion and catchy songs. Hits such as “Ring Ding Dong,” “Lucifer,” and “Sherlock” have remained main-stays in K-pop fans’ playlists, and are still beloved to this day.

7. ENHYPEN

[#오늘의ENHYPEN] ENGENE? Thank you so much for your love and support! Every moment with ENGENE is such a great and happy memory. Take care on your way home, and see you tomorrow! #240817 @ FATE+ in JAKARTA pic.twitter.com/AqM6TGrhuF — ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) August 17, 2024

ENHYPEN was formed through the Mnet survival show I-LAND and is one of the most popular boy groups under HYBE Corporation. The members of ENHYPEN are Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki.

ENHYPEN’s songs lean towards a darker, more sultry side. Their vampire concept really stood out in their earlier releases, so if that suits your tastes, then check them out. Songs like “Given-Taken,” “FEVER,” and “Bite Me” are tracks you should definitely add to your playlist!

6. MONSTA X

Looking for a group with a more aggressive, hip-hop and EDM sound? Then let me introduce you to MONSTA X, composed of members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M.

MONSTA X is known as one of K-pop’s “beastly idols,” as they embrace a stronger, more masculine image that is not as common in the industry. Their music is known for their intense rap verses and striking vocals and is perfect for those who need something upbeat to hype them up.

5. BIGBANG

During their heyday, BIGBANG was known as the “Kings of K-pop.” They have since gone through several line-up changes, with the current members being Taeyang, G-Dragon, and Daesung.

BIGBANG is credited as one of the key players in spreading the Korean Wave internationally and is considered one of the most influential acts in South Korea. Throughout their careers, BIGBANG has been praised for setting trends, experimenting with music, being incredibly in touch with the creative production of their music, and stage presence.

4. SEVENTEEN

Despite originally coming from a small group, SEVENTEEN won hearts ever since their debut thanks to their boy-next-door concept. Now, the group is praised for their versatility and stage presence. SEVENTEEN is composed of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

SEVENTEEN is known as a “self-producing” idol group. All the members are involved in songwriting, production, choreographing, and more. The 13 members are divided into three units: Hip-Hop, Performance, and Vocal, and each member specializes in their own thing. SEVENTEEN have been dubbed as the “Theater Kids of K-pop” thanks to their extravagant stages and performances, so one thing is for sure; these powerhouses will ALWAYS put on a show.

3. BTS

It would be a crime not to mention BTS on the list, and the main reason they are at number three is because of their lack of activities in 2024. Of course, this cannot be helped, as their members are partaking in their mandatory military enlistment. BTS is composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS is the best-selling musical act in South Korean history. Despite their humble beginnings in 2013, things started shifting BTS’s way in 2016 and they haven’t stopped growing since. They have been praised as the “Princes of Pop” and are credited with spreading Korean culture and language. While their popularity has cooled down as the members participate in their military service, they are expected to boom once they are all discharged.

2. Stray Kids

On the lookout for a group that produces their own work? Then Stray Kids, composed of Bang Chan, Lee Known, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, would like to meet you!

As mentioned, Stray Kids is largely self-produced. Members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han are 3Racha and are the main producing team of the group. Meanwhile, the other members participate in songwriting. This gives the group their own unique flavor, since you KNOW they put their heart in their work. That paired with their one-of-a-kind concepts and amazing talents makes Stray Kids a group to watch out for.

1. ATEEZ

[?] TODAY ATEEZ

⠀

ATEEZ 2024 WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER] IN ROSEMONT



ATEEZ의 가장 큰 원동력은

언제나 함께 노래해 주는 ATINY?

덕분에 잊을 수 없는 추억 또 하나 적립❣#TowardsTheLight #Will_To_Power#TODAY_ATEEZ #ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/7wGu3hZ3mJ — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) August 12, 2024

Known as “Global Performance Idols,” ATEEZ has risen above and earned love in both the East and the West for their amazing performances. The group is composed of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.

Despite coming from a small and relatively unknown company, ATEEZ has cemented themselves as next-generation leaders in the industry. This is thanks to the member’s hard work. They are known for their synchronization on stage, their amazing live vocals, and how loving they are to their fans. That combined with the music produced by EDEN has made ATEEZ a powerhouse that cannot be stopped.

