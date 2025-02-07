11 best Hallmark Valentine’s Day movies, ranked

Get ready, everyone, it’s that time of year again. The time when love is in the air and the chocolate boxes line the supermarket aisles. Oh, and love also blossoms on your TV screen, in the form of that special Valentine’s Day tradition: Hallmark Channel romance movie night.

Sure, some of us probably don’t celebrate, while others probably don’t have a choice. Regardless, let’s take a look at the best 11 movies for you and that sweet someone to watch after eating way too much heart-shaped chocolate.

All of these movies, by the way, are available to stream on Hallmark+ and are ready now to be watched with that special person in your life.

11. The Wish Swap (2025)

Let’s start with something new. The Wish Swap is a quirky romance starring Emily Tennant as Casey and Jake Foy as Henry. The premise here is pretty simple: Casey and Henry are both celebrating their birthdays at the same restaurant, and they each make a birthday wish.

When it’s done, Henry asks Casey what she wished for, and she replies that she can’t tell him or it won’t come true. “You believe in that?,” he asks.

“I don’t not believe it,” she replies. Turns out, the wishes get swapped (hence the name), with Casey getting Henry’s wish and vice versa. Her wish? To be on a TV show called Dance Your Heart Out. His wish was to own a small farm. Hijinks ensue and they fall in love. Romance!

10. Like Cats and Dogs (2017)

There’s always going to be something romantic about the ol’ opposites attract storyline, and how much more opposite can. you get (in a rom com) than cat and dog people? In this charmer, Cassidy Gifford stars as Lara and Wyatt Nash stars as Spencer.

True to the title, Spencer is a cat-loving guy and Lara is a dog-loving lady. They somehow book the same rustic vacation beach house at the exact same time, and decide to try and make it work. That’s when the fun starts; fun like Spencer trying to divide the fridge in two with a line of tape like the two are siblings sharing a room. It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Movie if that vibe didn’t quickly slide to the romantic.

9. All of My Heart (2015)

You knew it was only a matter of time before Lacey Chabert, the Hallmark queen herself, made an appearance. In this sweet and heartfelt film, Chabert plays Jenny Fintley, a young caterer whose life changes instantly when she inherits half of a country home.

The other half is owned by Brian Howell, played by Brennan Elliott. Howell is a career-minded Wall Street trader who wants to sell the house and move on, but sparks quickly fly between the couple. Things are all fine and good until Fintley’s ex suddenly comes back into the picture. Will it all work out in the end? We won’t spoil it but you probably already know the answer.

Oh, and if you love this one, there are two sequels!

8. A Dash of Love (2017)

Some food-related romance is on the menu in this delectable televisual delight. A young chef named Nikki, played by Jen Lilley, has aspirations of one day opening her own place. In the meantime, her boss lets mess around in the kitchen after closing. Unfortunately, the boss starts stealing her recipes, and when Nikki finds out, her boss fires her.

She enlists the help of another handsome young (and also not unemployed) chef named Paul, played by Brendan Penny, and attempts to get a pop-up restaurant off the ground and make a name for herself in the business. Of course, the two quickly go from work associates into something so much more fulfilling.

7. Anything for Love (2016)

Erika Christensen plays a high-level corporate executive named Katherine in this one, and she thinks men are intimidated by her career so she lies on a dating profile and pretends to be an executive assistant. She connects with a nurse named Jack, played by Paul Greene, who unbeknownst to him had his occupation changed to doctor on his dating profile by his best friend.

The two try their best to keep up the facades, but this proves to be a bit more difficult than they thought. Eventually, they’re forced to come clean and admit they’ve been deceiving each other, something all the more difficult considering they’ve both caught feelings for one another.

6. Perfect Match (2015)

Remember Paul Greene from Anything for Love? He’s in this one too. Greene plays Adam Parker, an event planner hired to help a couple put together a dream wedding, but there’s a catch. The mother of the bride also hired a wedding planner named Jessica Summers, played by Danica McKellar.

The two quickly butt heads when forced to work together. Jessica is meticulous and organized, and Adam is more of a free thinker and free spirit. However, their initial rivalry turns romantic after they realize the real wedding they want to have is their own. Eagle-eyed viewers of a certain age will recognize McKellar as the girl who played Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years.

5. All Things Valentine (2016)

A classic of the genre, All Things Valentine stars Sarah Rafferty as Avery, a reporter tasked with writing a dating advice column for the local paper. Her advice is maybe too good, because she starts getting mean comments on her stories online.

Turns out the person responsible for the mean comments is her new crush Brendan, played by Sam Page. Why is he upset? His ex took Avery’s advice and left him out in the cold. This take on mistaken identities in the internet age is the perfect engine for these two love birds to fall hard for each other. Think of it as a sort of Hallmark version of You’ve Got Mail.

4. Love Locks (2017)

Love Locks has the distinction of starring two of the more recognizable actors in the Hallmark universe: Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell. Romijn plays Lindsey Wilson, a big-time art magazine owner. An international publisher named Trent Greer, played by David Julian Hirsh, wants to buy her magazine and also date her.

Wilson takes a trip to Paris with her daughter Alexa and runs into a man she fell in love with 20 years ago, named Jack Burrow and played by O’Connell. Jack’s dating someone as well, but the second he sees Lindsey it’s game over and the two can’t stay away from each other. The true star of the show, though, is the beautiful city of Paris itself.

3. My Secret Valentine (2018)

Did you think you wouldn’t see Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert on this list again? You are mistaken! Chabert plays Chloe Grange, a manager at a fancy restaurant who travels home to her family’s winery in Oregon so her father can tell her something he can only relay in person.

Turns out her mother has passed and her father wants to sell the winery. Enter Seth Anderson, played by Andrew W. Walker. He works for the company buying the winery and the two butt heads. In the meantime, she starts flirting with someone who keeps leaving cute messages on her chalkboard. Who could it be?

2. A Valentine’s Match (2020)

It goes without saying that not all Hallmark movies are going to have adorable couples with insane chemistry, but this is not one of those. Natalie, played by Bethany Joy Lenz, was recently fired as a reality TV host and is forced to return to her hometown, where there’s an annual Valentine’s Festival.

Her mom, and the mom of her ex-fiancé Zach, played by Luke Macfarlane, have other plans in mind. The moms get together and arrange for the former lovers to plan and execute the auction at the festival together. It’s initially rocky but the pair can’t quite let go of what almost was, and what could be again.

1. Very,Very Valentine (2018)

Remember Danica McKellar from Perfect Match? She’s back in this pitch perfect Valentine’s Day treat. She plays a florist named Helen Russell, who meets a mystery man at a masquerade ball after her best friend Henry, played by Cameron Mathison, scores her an invite.

She falls for the stranger but never gets his name, and she and Henry go on a quest to find him, and true love in the process. Guess the twist!

