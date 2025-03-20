10 best gothic fantasy books, ranked

It was a dark and stormy night. A soft rain was falling outside the walls of the derelict castle in the Black Forest. You awoke to a strange noise, and armed with a lit candelabra, walked barefoot down the cold stone hall to the foyer. A fire was burning, but you don’t remember lighting it. An armchair with dark velvet cushions beckoned you to sit. Next to the chair was a low bookshelf where, to your horror, you discovered it was filled with nothing but pulp romance novels. Next time you wander the halls, take one of these 10 best gothic fantasy books with you instead, and never be caught without proper reading material to fit the spooky vibe again.

Recommended Videos

10. One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig

(Orbit)

Rachel Gillig’s One Dark Window is the story of Elspeth Spindle, a young woman who survived one hell of a childhood illness. No, not chickenpox, but rather a magical ailment that left her with a monster inside her mind. Elspeth’s mental landscape is haunted by an ancient spirit that she calls The Nightmare, which protects her from harm (often by wresting control of her body). While Elspeth and her internal monologue attempt to live a quiet life, plans go awry when she is tasked by a highwayman to collect the twelve Providence Cards that control magic in the kingdom and rid the land of a mysterious blight affecting it. The novel has all the gothic trappings, taking place in a shadowy kingdom drenched in mist, and featuring a particularly steamy romantic subplot full of gothic yearning.

9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

(Del Rey Books)

Everything was going well for Noemí Taboada, the heroine of Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Mexican Gothic. She’s a socialite, the belle of the ball at soirees all across 1950s Mexico, and then her cousin had to mess it all up by writing her a rambling, paranoid letter telling her to come out to a spooky rural mansion called High Place where she lives with her new husband. Spirits at High Place are far from high, and the dreary country manor is haunted by the Doyle family, who come from England. Their vibes are … off. The family is eerie and has a long history of murder and incest within the twisted branches of the Doyle family tree. After a few bouts of sleepwalking, Noemí is convinced it’s time to get her cousin out of there and file for divorce, only to discover that the family isn’t keen on letting them leave anytime soon.

8. Between Two Fires by Christopher Buehlman

(Independently published)

Medieval France was not a pretty sight. It was filthy, violent, and infested with plague. Between Two Fires’ author, Christopher Buehlman decided to compound upon the doom and gloom by setting the novel during Armageddon. The angels of Heaven are fighting a war against the forces of Hell, and they’ve chosen poor planet Earth to be their battlefield. Meanwhile, a grizzled highwayman named Thomas discovers a young girl named Delphine who claims to hear the voices of angels, and the pair go on a The Last of Us-style surrogate daddy/daughter bonding trek across the post-apocalyptic world to purge it from evil. After all, Delphine may or may not possess divine power, and could very well be the key to humanity’s salvation from the forces of the Inferno.

7. Titus Groan by Mervyn Peake

(Overlook Press)

The first of the Gormeghast trilogy, Mervyn Peake’s Titus Groan follows the denizens of Castle Gormeghast, a place so dreary even Dracula could get bummed out living there. The castle falls under the disinterested rule of the somber Lord Sepulchrave, who cares for his library more than his family. Life in the castle is a series of meaningless traditions and rituals, observed by its residents because 1. that’s what they’ve always done and 2. there’s nothing better to do anyway. Things get shaken up when a cunning kitchen boy named Steerpike attempts to seize control of the castle, leading Lord Sepulchrave’s youngest son Titus to try and resist the servant’s machiavellian schemes. Dismal and darkly funny, it’s essentially a reality TV drama if all the contestants were some variation of Edgar Allen Poe.

6. The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker

(HarperTorch)

Before Hellraiser made horror movie history, the film’s director, Clive Barker, first told the story of the Cenobites in his novel The Hellbound Heart. The book takes place in a creepy old house formerly owned by a hedonist named Frank Cotton, who was kidnapped by sadomasochistic demons from another dimension after he opened a mysterious puzzle box. Frank’s relatives later move into the house after its previous inhabitant’s disappearance, only to discover that the former owner still very much calls the place home. Frank Cotton (what’s left of him) managed to escape the Cenobites and requires human sacrifices to heal his tortured flesh. It’s a gruesome meditation on the line between pleasure and pain, which in this novel is as thin as the border between this world and the next.

5. Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

(Tor)

Gothic space opera? Say less. Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth is the story of swordsman and orphan Gideon Nav, who is forced to serve Harrowhark Nonagesimus, a powerful necromancer, and heir to one of the nine houses that rule the star system of Dominicus. These nine houses each practice their own school of necromancy and use their freaky magical arts to serve The Emperor, the most powerful necromancer in the system. Gideon is chosen by Harrowhawk to become a Lyctor, an immortal warrior destined to serve in the Emperor’s army. The trial to become a Lyctor takes place in a decaying manor house. It’s kind of a mix between Hunger Games and Dune, with a healthy dose of queer longing between its two female leads thrown in.

4. Let the Right One In by John Ajvide Lindqvist

(St. Martin’s Griffin)

Let the Right One In is a vampire tale set in the most depressing locale imaginable: Sweden in the winter. In a working-class section of Stockholm, John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel revolves around a bullied young boy named Oskar and his budding friendship with Eli, a mysterious girl who only comes out at night. As the pair grow closer, Oskar realizes that his friend is actually a hundred-year-old vampire surviving on human blood, and you know what? He doesn’t give a flying lingonberry. The novel is a coming-of-age proto-romance between social outcasts, who find solace in one another despite their grim and violent circumstances. The film adaptation is one of the top-three best vampire flicks ever made.

3. Dracula by Bram Stoker

(Penguin)

While Bram Stoker may not have invented the vampire genre (Sheridan Le Fanu’s sapphic vampire thriller Carmilla claims that honor) he certainly perfected it. Aside from being a seminal gothic horror tale, Dracula is also one of the first speculative novels ever penned. The plot centers around a young English girl named Mina Harker, who has fallen prey to the dark designs of a creature of the night. A rag-tag team of vampire slayers must come together to stave off the beast lest Dracula suck the young woman dry.

2. The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

(Penguin Group)

Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House combines gothic magical realism and slow-burn psychological horror. After receiving letters from a professor studying the paranormal, Elenor journeys to the dreary old Hill House to help the man with his ghost research. Also staying at the mansion is the vivacious young artist Theodora, and the rakish Luke, heir to Hill House. While the quartet is skeptical of any spooky goings-on, they soon realize that the old house is far more malevolent than any of them could have imagined—and it has chosen the fragile Elenor as its primary target. What starts as a mildly spooky slice-of-life story soon unravels into full-blown horror as Hill House preys upon Elenor’s insecurities and trauma to ultimately exert control over her mind, leading to disastrous consequences.

1. Interview With the Vampire by Anne Rice

(Knopf)

Sheridan Le Fanu created the vampire genre, Brahm Stoker perfected it, and Anne Rice adapted it to the modern era. Interview With the Vampire is the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, a 200-year-old bloodsucker telling his un-life story to an unnamed journalist. And what an un-life it’s been. After being turned by a sadistic vampire named Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis attempts to retain his morals in the face of his new companion’s murderous depravity. The pair eventually start a sort of family with a young girl turned vampire by Louis, but the family soon falls apart as its surrogate daughter ages mentally but retains the body of a child. Interview With A Vampire is essentially a vampire family drama, powerful enough to have spawned multiple films and TV adaptations along with a bevy of sequels and spiritual successors. It’s hard for any other gothic fantasy novels to compete.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy