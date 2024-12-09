10 best games like ‘Infinity Nikki’

The stunning open-world dress-up adventure game Infinity Nikki is finally here, with the titular character embarking on an adventure in Miraland with her best friend Momo in search of various things to make stunning outfits that also help her in battle.

If you’re already playing Infinity Nikki and want games of a similar playstyle or if you simply want more fashion in your games, look no further: here are ten games to add to your wish list!

10. Shining Nikki

(Papergames)

If you love Infinity Nikki, check out the game before it, Shining Nikki! Several gameplay elements are similar, such as how combat consists of styling outfits based on certain attributes and how different outfits give Nikki different skills.

One drawback of Shining Nikki is how much it depends on in-game currency to advance. For example, your bond with Nikki will increase if you give her gifts and snacks to increase vigor. There is definitely a pay-to-win element in this game, but if you don’t mind, then it’s a great way to explore the Love Nikki universe.

9. Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion

(Outright Games Ltd.)

Are you a 2000s kid with a passion for fashion? Then check out Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion, a game that will have you reliving your childhood memories with the main characters of Bratz.

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion has you playing as your favorite Bratz character. As you embark on your mission to become the world’s greatest fashion report, unlock new outfits, styles, and trends to shock your audience and grow your following. Travel the world with Bratz and spread your message: that passion and fashion are one!

8. SELFY COLLECTION The dream fashion stylist!

(GCREST Co., Ltd.)

If the reason you like Infinity Nikki is because of the dress-up rather than exploration, then check out SELFY COLLECTION, The dream fashion stylist! Here, your character aims to be the world’s number one stylist.

To do so, you must create a fashion collection from more than 5,000 pieces of clothing. Travel around the world and accept coordination requests from people all over the world to enhance your skills as a stylist. You can build your portfolio and share it, or check out other people’s collections.

7. Dress To Impress

(Dress to Impress Group)

Looking for a fun fashion game you can play on any device? Then check out Dress To Impress, Roblox‘s most popular fashion game!

Dress To Impress features a similar playstyle of building outfits based on a theme, but it makes it competitive. Players are placed on different servers and are given a little over five minutes to form an outfit based on a theme. Once the time is up, players take turns strutting their stuff on a runway, while other players vote from one to five stars. The top three players with the most stars are presented on a podium, and soon another round starts.

6. Genshin Impact

(HoYoverse)

One thing you’ll immediately notice from Infinity Nikki is that a lot of the gameplay is reminiscent of Genshin Impact. From the map to the quests to the gacha, it’s hard not to draw comparisons when Genshin Impact is arguably the most popular free open-world game.

In Genshin Impact, you take on the role of the Traveler (either Aether or Lumine) as they embark on their journey through Teyvat. On a quest to reunite with your twin, explore the seven nations of Teyvat, meet with the Archons, take on quests, and build up your characters!

5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wind

(Nintendo)

When it comes to open-world, there’s no debate: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind takes the cake. It is one of the most beloved Zelda games due to its fantasy storyline and its breathtaking scenery.

The beauty of Breath of the Wild is that players are encouraged to explore the world of Hyrule anyway they want. Though there are quests and an end goal to prevent Calamity Ganon from destroying the world, there is no one way to finish the game. Also, there is a small fashion aspect: Link can collect outfits that allow him to learn different skills.

4. Forgotton Anne

(Throughline Games)

One thing that caught people’s attention in Infinity Nikki is the use of platforming. One of the first dresses you get allows Nikki to jump high and fly to reach Whimstars and materials. If you loved that aspect of gameplay, then check out Forgotton Anne.

Forgotton Anne makes use of puzzle platforming to discover the Forgotten Lands. You play as Anne, an enforcer who aims to end a rebellion that would prevent her and her master from returning to the human world. There isn’t much fashion in this game, but the fantasy elements and unique storytelling will definitely capture your attention.

3. SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress UP

(Libii HK Limited)

If you’re looking for a fun fashion mobile game, then download SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress UP immediately!

The game is simple: each level requires you to dress up a character based on a certain theme or to match a certain event. Style them properly to earn stars and pass the level. Doing so will earn you more clothes for your wardrobe and increase your reputation. This game definitely lacks the open-world concept, but it’s a fun fashion game to pass the time.

2. Life Makeover

(Archosaur Games)

Even just looking at the graphics, you can see there is a similarity to Infinity Nikki. However, Life Makeover focuses more on the fashion aspect, allowing players to showcase their style with the ability to customize every detail of their character and outfits.

There are some quests you can do. Some outfits have mysteries and clues embedded in each stitch, and it’s up to you to discover what these truths are. However, it doesn’t seem to be a focal point of the game, which mostly encourages players to mix-and-match different garments.

1. Love Nikki

(Papergames)

If you love Infinity Nikki, then why not play the game that started it all: Love Nikki? This game has less of an open-world setting and instead focuses primarily on fashion and dressing up, showcasing how the installments have grown since the first game.

Here, you play as Nikki, who is embarking on a magical journey across seven kingdoms with unique cultures and styles. As you explore, you garner varying fashionable clothing, from fantastical gowns to futuristic sci-fi garments. You can tailor each piece to your liking and even battle other stylists!

