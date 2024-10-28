10 best fashion games on Steam

Do you have a passion for fashion? Are you a Top Model on Dress to Impress and are looking for other games to show off your creativity? Well, I’ve got your back. Steam has a wide variety of fashion games, with some featuring you as a clothing store owner and others allowing you to dress up in stunning runway looks. Let’s take a deep dive into some of the best fashion games on style that will have you embracing your inner fashionista!

10. The Sims 4

(Electronic Arts)

I know that the main objective of The Sims 4 isn’t fashion, but we can’t deny it’s definitely a fun part of the game!

The Sims 4 is a life simulation game where you control your character (or multiple) throughout their life. With your wildest imagination, your Sim can be anything—an astronaut, an engineer, or funemployed! The fashion aspect of the game comes from customizing your character and giving them different looks for different occasions!

9. The Great Couturier

(Challenging Games)

This game is relatively new and unknown, having just come out in July 2024. The game has no story, just simple dress-up and fashion. It allows for your creativity to shine!

The premise of The Great Couturier is simple. You can customize your model to look however you want, mix and match clothes with different colors and patterns, and send her off to compete in fashion competitions! When you’re done, you can do it all over again, decorating your model in any outfit you want!

8. DIY Fashion Star

(QubicGames, Gamersky Games)

DIY Fashion Star puts your creativity to the test! Instead of dressing models up, you are in charge of giving boring old garments a glow-up by reshaping, styling, and/or decorating them!

In DIY Fashion Star, you can refresh your wardrobe with unique DIY projects that showcase your unique taste. Additionally, your character can give their loving followers the ultimate doll makeover with unique make-up looks and hairstyles. You can also take snapshots of your creations and share them with the world.

7. Historical Fashion Dress Up

(Tidvis Games)

If you are a historical fashion enthusiast, this game is for you! Released in March 2024, Historical Fashion Dress Up explores the fashion of the 1820s, with more eras to come in future updates!

The beauty of this game is how thoroughly researched each item is. It is extremely accurate to what people wore in the 1820s, providing an accurate experience of the era’s style. The game also provides useful information about the clothing from that time. You can also save your looks, with the game even providing printable cut-outs so you can turn your character into a paper doll. I can’t wait until they release more eras!

6. Tokyo Snap

(Cozy Game Pals)

Are you a fan of games such as Pokemon Snap or Pupperazzi? Then you’ll love Tokyo Snap, a photography game with a fashionable twist! This game highlights Japanese fashion you can see in places such as Harajuku and Shibuya.

In Tokyo Snap, the player spends a week in Tokyo and takes beautiful photos of new friends to learn about the latest fashion trends. After taking photos of unique models and their jaw-dropping fashion, upload the photos to Street Snap and garner a following!

5. Bratz: Flaunt your fashion

(Outright Games Ltd.)

If you were a 2000s kid, then you likely grew up playing with Bratz dolls and watching the poorly animated (yet absolutely Oscar-worthy) Bratz movies. Now, you can relive your childhood with Bratz: Flaunt your fashion.

In Bratz: Flaunt your fashion, you play as your favorite Bratz character and embark on your quest to become the world’s best fashion reporter. Travel the world, unlock new styles, and discover new trends to wow the world with your passion for fashion!

4. Fashion Police Squad

(No More Robots)

What’s better than a fashion game? A fashion game with FPS game play! If that sounds interesting, let me introduce you to Fashion Police Squad!

In Fashion Police Squad, you help save the city from those committing fashion crimes; I mean, there is absolutely no way baggy pants and dull suits belong in OUR city! Serve up some fashion justice with your sewing machine and turn those boring garb into fashionable fits with the game’s unique shoot and swing system!

3. Clothing Store Simulator

(Kiki Games)

If you love simulation management games, then I highly recommend you try out Clothing Store Simulator. According to their official “about” on Steam, this game “will let you feel the glamorous world of fashion.”

Here, the player designs their dream clothes and sells them in their own clothing store. Everything is customizable, from the clothes to the store itself. Once you’re ready for business, you need to deal with customers, work with different brands, and manage inventory. Are you fit for the cutthroat world of selling clothes?

2. Tailor Tales

(Pixanna)

If you’re on the prowl for a fashion game with some romance, then Tailor Tales might be the game for you. This is a romance visual novel that does not sacrifice the fashion elements, making it perfect for otome game lovers!

In Tailor Tales, you play a fashion designer who runs her own boutique. Design clothes, customize your character, and romance the man of your choice. Besides creating clothes and interacting with the male love interests, you can also decorate your boutique! This game is free and is well-loved by those who play otome games.

1. Life Makeover

(Archosaur Games)

One thing that makes Life Makeover stand out is the graphics. Each fur on a scarf, hair on a character’s head, and bead on a dress is so meticulously detailed. It’s a fashion game that is a feast for the eyes.

Life Makeover is a fashion game where the player has total freedom to unleash their style. You can customize your character, select from a wide variety of clothing choices, and even style items with dye and DIY options. Additionally, you can also build the home of your dreams for your persona. Best part? The game is free.

