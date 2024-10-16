You’ll cry and giggle! These are the 10 best episodes of ‘Heartstopper,’ ranked

With Heartstopper season 3 officially out on Netflix, it’s time to reflect on our favorite moments and ponder which Heartstopper episodes stuck with us the most.

From meet-cutes to pens exploding, hickeys, and making things Instagram official, Heartstopper is where it’s at for the romantics. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows all the time, and as we evaluate each episode, some moments are bound to make us cry as well as giggle.

Here are The Mary Sue’s 10 best episodes of Heartstopper, ranked.

10. Season 3, episode 4: “Winter”

(Netflix)



This episode is based on the stellar mini-comic/novella of the same name about the winter holidays from the perspectives of Charlie and Tori. The episode focuses on the stressful expectations around the holidays to be cheerful and pretend that life is perfect, even when it isn’t. This dichotomy presents itself in Charlie as he struggles with the pressure of talking through his past year with family while also trying desperately not to relapse at Christmas dinner. All the while, Tori just wants to help and protect her brother, but he’s not receptive to her support. However, we end on a superb high note at the New Year’s Eve party when Tao and Elle seal the deal.

9. Season 2, episode 6: “Truth/Dare”

(Netflix)

The last day of the Paris trip. Tara’s sweet sixteen in the Paris hotel. Darcy drinks too much. People pressure Charlie to admit who gave him a hickey. Tao and Elle make out in the bathroom. Isaac is starting to face his sexuality. Paris teachers hook up. Nick tells the party that he and Charlie are dating, and he is the one giving Charlie hickeys. A LOT happens in this episode, and we love it.

8. Season 3, episode 7: “Together”

(Samuel Dore/Netflix)

Charlie and Nick want to take the next step and have sex. Tao shows Elle the video he made about her to cheer her up after the unfortunately bigoted radio show she was on. Nick looks at universities he’s considering but feels stuck, wanting to stay close to Charlie. All in all, “Together” carries the mixed emotions of teenage love and commitment in the middle of traumatic times.

7. Season 3, episode 3: “Talk”

(Samuel Dore/Netflix)

This is an incredible and emotional episode that pulls together the heightened plot points surrounding Charlie’s eating disorder and Isaac’s crackling resentment towards his friend group. It’s satisfying to see Isaac voice his feelings; he’s perfectly valid in calling out his friend group’s behavior. There are also hints at the budding pressures of life after sixth form for the year 12 characters, particularly for Tara.

6. Season 2, episode 7: “Sorry”

(Samuel Dore/Netflix)

Tara and Darcy have issues around Darcy’s home life, and we get a little glimpse into the story behind Darcy’s charm and challenges. At the group date, while shopping for prom outfits, Isaac goes off alone to explain his mixed signals and feelings to James. Spontaneous and comforting, everyone puts money together to get Darcy her Prom suit. There’s an art show at the fancy Art school Elle wants to go to. Nick comes out to his Dad at the tense Spring/Nelson family dinner, and Tori tells off David! YES, BIG SISTER ENERGY! WE LOVE IT!

5. Season 1, episode 3: “Kiss”

(Netflix)

Harry’s infamous lavish Sweet Sixteen is where Nick and Charlie kiss for the first time. This is a BIG episode. It’s also the first time Tara and Darcy kiss publicly. Charlie finally tells off Ben at that party, which is a huge step forward for him. There are romantic running scenes, bisexual lighting, and warm, cozy, giggly feelings.

4. Season 3, episode 8: “Apart”

(Netflix)

Watch Nick and the girls—Sahar, Imogen, and Tara—tour universities for themselves while they figure out where they want to go and why after sixth form, though Tara and Nick re-evaluate what they want. While they’re away, Charlie rehearses with Sahar’s band and grows to feel confident and assured without Nick constantly by his side. As the send-off to season 3 of Heartstopper, “Apart” looks to the future in representing each character’s milestones and character growth.

3. Season 2, episode 8: “Perfect”

(Netflix)

As the season 2 finale, a lot is riding on the prom at Higgs all-girl school when each couple makes a fancy dress debut. Nick’s lovely rugby friends apologize at the dance for not being approachable enough about his relationship with Charlie. Darcy shows up late after being out all night, avoiding her mom. Sahar’s band plays at the prom. Isaac faces being ace and single in his friend group. Imogen might like Sahar. Tara discovers that Darcy isn’t out to her mom yet, and there’s a prom afterparty at Nick’s. Charlie also finally tells Nick about the bullying he suffered and his anxiety/eating disorder.

2. Season 1, episode 8: “Boyfriend”

(Netflix)

As the season one finale, this episode is an undeniably satisfying ending. It has the classic Heartstopper vibes, while the second and third series have matured. Sports day shenanigans lead to Tao and Charlie making up, Tao and Elle revisiting her old classes at Truham, Charlie quitting the rugby team, and Nick walking off the pitch to hug and be with Charlie. Nick and Charlie officially become boyfriends at the beach, and Nick tells his mom he’s bisexual.

1. Season 3, episode 4: “Journey”

(Netflix)

This is possibly one of the most challenging episodes in the series. “Journey” follows Charlie, Nick, and Tori while Charlie is at his lowest point. It also has a chaotic Halloween party that offers bittersweet relief from the sour drama surrounding Charlie and Nick. This episode culminates in Heartstopper’s best moments, from heartfelt confessions and comforting support to drunken make-outs and realistic teenage partying.

