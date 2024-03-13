Get Your Squish on With These 10 Adorable Easter Squishmallows

Since Easter Sunday seems to creep up on us every year when we’re not paying attention, here’s a reminder for anyone who needs it: Easter is on March 31, 2024 this year! Now you know how much time you have to make your Squishmallow plans.

Having this information at the forefront of our thoughts is only half the battle, however. Those of us with offspring know that fulfilling our duties as Easter Bunny “helpers” is the most important part of the holiday, and baskets are no longer just about chocolate eggs and candy. Nope, today’s kids (and teens!) expect more in their Easter baskets … and they definitely want an adorable Easter-themed Squishmallow!

Squishmallows were invented in 2017 by Jonathan Kelly under Kelly Toys Holdings LLC. Kelly got the idea for the round plush toys while visiting Japan, and they really started to catch on during the pandemic thanks to TikTok (of course). These days, the Squishmallow brand has expanded to include over 1,000 characters with unique names and stories. They’re also available in multiple sizes, ranging from a clip-on 3.5-inch keychain Squishmallow to the largest one yet, a 24-inch beauty just made for snuggling.

Squishmallows have also become a bit easier to find than they once were, but you still have to think ahead when ordering for a special occasion or holiday. So moms and dads who celebrate Easter, now’s your moment to pick out the cutest Easter Squishmallow on the market. We’ve made it easier by selecting our favorites!

Easter Squad 2024: Sydnee The Squirrel With Flower Crown

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

This 7.5″ cutie is the perfect size to round out a basket full of goodies. Plus, it’s purple! You can buy it here.

Easter Squad 2024: 10″ Triston The Chick Easter Plush

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

How cute is this little yellow chick? Answer: ALL the cute! Go ahead and buy it here.

Easter Squad 2024: Valentina The Grey Bunny

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

Easter wouldn’t be complete without an Easter bunny, and this one has a sweet little hipster hat, sooo … sold! You can buy it here.

Easter Squad 2024: 7.5″ Connor the Cow With Blue Flower

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

The sheer variety of cute animals is impressive! We love this cuddly cow—just look at his little horns! You know you want to buy it here.

Easter Squad: Caroleena-Orange Carrot with Green Top

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

You can take this little 8″ carrot everywhere, and your kids probably will! Go on and buy it here.

Easter Squad: 10″ Tally The Cat With Bunny Ears

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

Part Easter bunny, part kitty cat, 100 percent delightful! Buy it here.

Easter Squad: 7.5″ Bebe the Blue Bird With Bunny Ears

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

Our favorite Squishmallows are the ones with that have this eyes-squeezed-shut expression. They just look so happy! Pick up your own blue bird of happiness here.

Easter Squad: 8″ Disney Minnie Mouse

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

It’s Minnie Mouse holding a tiny Easter basket. Squee! Buy it here.

Easter Squad: 8″ Fritz The Frog With Floral Belly

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

What is it about these Squishmallow frogs that makes them so precious? I don’t know, but I want one! The sweet pattern on his belly just adds to the cuteness. You can buy it here.

Easter Squad: 12″ Empressa Pink Chick in Easter Egg

(Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

This medium plush has the classic Paas egg dye look about it, doesn’t it? As if we soaked it in the purple cup for an extra long time? Every purple-loving kid will want this chick, trust us. Check them out here.

There are so many great Squishmallows on the market, so I hope this collection of Easter-themed plush toys makes your Easter duties just a little bit easier! Happy shopping.

(featured image: Kelly Toys Holdings LLC)

