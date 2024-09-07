10 best Chinese dramas, ranked

Over the years, Korean dramas (K-dramas) have earned a lot of love from international audiences. Many consider K-dramas to be the pinnacle of Asian TV and entertainment. However, it is not just Korea that has released some amazing shows—China has released its fair share of memorable series, too.

Here are 10 of the best Chinese dramas you NEED to watch!

10. Love O2O

(Jiangsu TV & Dragon TV)

Love O2O is based on a romantic comedy novel of the same name by Gu Man. It is one of the most-watched Chinese modern dramas with over 25.2 billion views online. Love O2O revolves around the love story of Xiao Nai (Yang Yang) and Bei Weiwei (Zheng Shuang).

Bei Weiwei is a university student who dreams of being an online game developer and is an avid player of the role-playing game A Chinese Ghost Story. After she is dumped by her in-game husband Zhenshui Wuxiang, she is approached by the game’s number-one player, Yixiao Naihe, who suggests they get married so they can participate as couples in in-game competitions. Little does she know that her new in-game husband is college senior Xiao Nai.

9. Ashes of Love

(Jiangsu TV)

If there’s one thing China does well with their shows, it’s fantasy. Ashes of Love is a popular one, with billions of views online. In fact, the series reached 100 million views just 15 minutes after its premiere.

Ashes of Love centers around Jin Mi (Yang Zi), the daughter of the Flower Deity who was kept away from the outside world and fed a magical pill to suppress her emotions. Unaware that she is the daughter of a deity, Jin Mi becomes entangled in a love triangle between two celestial princes: Xu Feng (Deng Lun) and Run Yu (Luo Yinxi). As Jin Mi learns about her origin and combats with her feelings, her love, loyalty, and destiny are put to the test.

8. Le Coup de Foudre

(Tencent and Youku)

Le Coup de Foudre is based on the Chinese novel I Don’t Like This World, I Only Like You by Qiao Yi. In China, the drama was praised for its uplifting message of youth and its touching plot and storyline.

In Le Coup de Foudre, Zhao Qiaoyi (Janice Wu) and Yan Mo (Zhang Yujian) promise each other that they will study abroad together after their high school graduation. However, a serious family event forces Zhao Qiaoyi and Yan Mo to break their promise. Four years later, the two reunite at a high school reunion. Will they rekindle old feelings?

7. Love and Destiny

(Hubei Television and Shenzhen Satellite TV)

If you’ve watched Eternal Love and Eternal Love of Dream, then you need to watch the third installment, Three Lives, Three Worlds. The third installment is the best, as it perfectly encapsulates romance and Chinese fantasy.

Love and Destiny tells the love story between Jiu Chen (Chang Chen), the God of War, and Ling Xi (Ni Ni), a young fairy maiden. Ling Xi accidentally awakens Jiu Chen from his 50,000-year-long slumber, after sealing the demon lord away. As their love story begins, Ling Xi will learn about her true origins. Perhaps there is something within her that needs to be awakened as well.

6. Boss & Me

(Jiangsu TV)

Boss & Me was popular not only in China but in Russia and South Korea as well! The drama is based on the novel Shan Shan Comes to Eat by Gu Man.

Boss & Me follows Feng Teng (Hans Zhang) and Shan Shan (Zhao Liying). Feng Teng’s sister, Feng Yue, has a very rare blood type. To ensure her medical needs are met, Feng Teng hires the clumsy yet kind-hearted Shan Shan to be a blood donor. As the two get to know each other, Feng Teng falls in love with Shan Shan. However, Feng Teng’s childhood friend, Yuan Lishu (Li Chengyuan), is not thrilled about this budding romance, and she does everything in her power to separate the two.

5. Love Like The Galaxy

(Tencent Video)

If you are looking for a Chinese drama that gives a glimpse into the country’s history and past politics, then I recommend Love Like The Galaxy. The series touches on such genres while also doing justice to the romance between the characters.

The series revolves around Cheng Shaoshang (Zhao Lusi), who was left behind by her parents due to the war and was placed in the care of her abusive grandmother. While she initially yearns for her family, years pass by and Chao Shaoshang has grown cold and insecure with others. She crosses paths with the Emperor’s foster son, Ling Buyi (Wu Lei), who she first believes is harsh and ruthless. As the two continue to cross paths, her perception of him changes. However, the more her life is entangled with his, the more involved she becomes in the mystery surrounding Ling Buyi’s real identity and family.

3. When I Fly Towards You

(Youku)

When I Fly Towards You is an easy-going coming-of-age drama that is perfect for those who want a relatively calm series. The series earned praise from viewers not just in China, but internationally, too.

Zhang Lurang (Zhou Yiran) is an introverted student at Jiangyi High School. Though he appears confident, he is constantly in the shadow of his younger brother, Zhang Luli, causing him to keep everyone at a distance. However, this all changes when Su Zaizai (Zhang Miaoyi), a bright and bubbly girl, moves to his school. She immediately falls in love with Zhang Lurang, and she helps him learn his true identity and goals in life. As the two support each other, a romance begins to bloom!

2. Arsenal Military Academy

(iQiyi)

Looking for an action thriller with military and war themes? Then Arsenal Military Academy has you covered. With 48 episodes, you are in for quite the ride. The story follows Xie Xang (Bai Lu), who enrolls in the Arsenal Military Academy in Shunyuan disguised as her male brother, Xie Liangchen, who has passed away.

While disguised, she meets Gu Yanzheng, who believes Xie Xiang is not good enough to be in the military. They become roommates and frenemies, with the two often quarreling. Though she starts training weakly, Xie Xiang becomes a strong and capable soldier. Everything seems to be going well until the students discover a conspiracy concerning Japanese occupiers, the Chinese resistance, and more.

1. Hidden Love

(Youku)

Hidden Love is one of the most popular modern romance dramas in China, and was praised for its depiction of youth and the chemistry between the lead characters.

Hidden Love centers around Sang Zhi (Zhao Lusi), a young girl who falls in love with Duan Jiaxu (Chen Zheyuan). The problem? Duan Jiaxu is the best friend of her older brother, Sang Yan (Victor Ma). As time passes, Sang Zhi’s feelings for Duan Jiazxu become even stronger, with her initial crush blossoming into real love. The series follows the natural and realistic progression of their relationship.

