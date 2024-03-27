10 Best Bollywood Movies on Netflix

Netflix is known for its diverse media library, as they ensure content from across the globe is served to audiences. Western audiences have started opening up to cinema and TV from other parts of the world, and Bollywood has been one of the major benefactors.

For clarity purposes, Bollywood is a part of Indian cinema, but all Indian cinema is not Bollywood. All Bollywood films have Hindi as their core language, and that’s what differentiates them from other Indian movies. Bollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world, and the release of hundreds of movies every year validates that statement.

In this article, we are going to list 10 incredible Bollywood flicks that you can enjoy while lazing around on your couch!

1. Barfi (2012)

(UTV Motion Pictures)

Borrowing elements from Charlie Chaplin films, Anurag Basu’s 2012 movie tells the tale of a deaf, nonverbal man residing in a small Indian town. The lead character, Barfi, is played by Ranbir Kapoor, who showcases an incredible blend of wit, charm, and melancholy. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas plays his love interest, a rich heiress with autism. The pair’s performances and the film’s cinematography make it a compelling watch.

2. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

(UTV Motion Pictures)

Set in an era when India was under the rule of Mughal emperor Akbar, the film is about the obstacles faced by a royal couple following an interfaith marriage due to political reasons. Ashutosh Gowarikar’s movie stars Hrithik Roshan as Akbar and Aishwarya Rai as Jodhaa Bai, and few Bollywood films can claim to have such exquisite chemistry between the leads.

3. Don 2 (2011)

(Red Chillies Entertainment)

The second installment in the popular Don franchise, Don 2 is a step above its predecessor in terms of production quality and action choreography. Shah Rukh Khan is at his menacing best as Don, a merciless gangster who plans to take over the European drug cartel. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas plays the female lead, Roma, whose job as an Interpol agent is to foil Don’s plans and catch him.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

(YashRaj Films)

An iconic Bollywood film, this Karan Johar-directed film features a cast of heavy hitters: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hritik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is a family drama that spans decades and explores the themes of love and separation. The central plot point is a son bringing a household together after members of the family have been estranged for years. The movie is packed with gut-punching emotional scenes, so make sure you keep a box of tissues on the side while watching it!

5. Haider (2014)

(UTV Motion Pictures)

Based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider is based on the sensitive Kashmir conflict. The movie follows Shahid Kapoor’s character as his search for his father ends up with him getting tangled in the political cesspool of the state. The film received a great response from those who noted and appreciated its political commentary, cinematography, and score.

6. Guru (2007)

(Reliance Entertainment)

A Mani Ratnam directorial, Guru is about the rise of a common man hailing from a small Indian town and how he rises up to become one of the most affluent businessmen in the country. Abhishek Bachchan plays the titular character, with Miss World 1994 winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing the female lead. Guru was well-received by both audiences and critics, as it ended up quadrupling its budget.

7. PK (2014)

(UTV Motion Pictures)

PK is a one-of-a-kind Bollywood film, as the industry rarely sees releases in the science-fiction genre. It follows the story of an alien who ends up in India, and how he reacts and acclimates to the culture and events of the nations that shape up the plot. Aamir Khan portrays the alien, while Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Boman Irani have supporting roles.

8. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

(PVR Pictures)

Exploring the life of an underperforming 8-year-old school-kid, Taare Zameen Par is now considered a groundbreaking film because of its subject matter. Aamir Khan gives the performance of a lifetime as a school teacher who identifies dyslexia in one of his pupils and helps him nurture his talent for painting. A real tearjerker, Taare Zameen Par is a modern masterpiece that deserves viewing.

9. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

(Pen Marudhar Entertainment)

Films with feminist undertones are a rare breed in Bollywood, which makes Gangubai Kathiawadi a movie you won’t want to miss out on. The cast is led by Alia Bhatt, who plays the indomitable titular character with charisma and defiance. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his dextrous use of color palettes, and it’s on full display in this two-hour, thirty-minute biopic.

10. Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

(Dharma Productions)

Kal Ho Na Ho is an irresistible cocktail of drama, comedy, and music videos that are shot with picturesque locations as the backdrop. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan, along with Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film tells the story of three non-resident Indians as they embark on a tale of love, friendship, and heartbreak.

(featured image: Dharma Productions)

