BL, or boy’s love, is a genre that is gaining more attention than ever. As the name implies, BL dramas focus on the love between two men. Most BL dramas featured a beautiful romance, with the characters growing as they discovered their love for each other. In Asia, BL helps break the stigma against gay couples, as it allows more people to see MxM love on screen.

Looking to get into some BL? Here are ten dramas and series you need to check out.

10. Yuri on Ice

(MAPPA)

Yuri on Ice is the only anime on this list, but it was too iconic to not be included. It was BL-ing before BL became the hit genre it is today.

Yuri on Ice follows the relationship between Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki and his idol, Russian figure skating champion Victor Nikiforov. Released in 2016, Yuri on Ice was praised for showing male same-sex relationships in sports, as well as its depiction of love in a way that shows both the ups and downs in a relationship.

9. Not Me

(GMMTV)

Not Me is one of many Thai BLs that went popular, and for good reason. Besides focusing on love, the drama is jam-packed with suspense, with sub-themes of activism and justice.

In Not Me, White (Gun Atthaphan Phunsawat) assumes his twin, Black’s, identity to investigate the attack that caused the latter to be hospitalized. He soon learns that his brother was involved in a shady organization that aims to hurt those that go against their beliefs. White infiltrates the faction, striving to gain their trust while keeping his true identity hidden. However, he encounters growing suspicion from co-member Sean (Off Jumpol Adulkittiporn), leading to increased tension between the two.

8. Plus & Minus

(Chiang Ping Chen)

Looking for a BL that focuses on childhood friends becoming lovers? Let me introduce you to a popular Taiwanese drama, Plus & Minus.

Plus & Minus explores the romance between two childhood friends, Cheng Ze Shou (Max Lin) and Fu Li Gong (Shi Cheng Xuan). Having been best friends for over twenty years and sharing fond childhood memories, they now find themselves working together at the same law firm. Despite their strong brotherly bond, their friendship has never taken a romantic shift… until now, that is.

7. Light on Me

WHYNOT MEDIA)

Asian countries love a good school romance drama. If you’re looking for one that focuses on boys’ love, then check out Light on Me, a Korean drama.

Light on Me is set in an all-boys high school. Woo Tae Kyung (Lee Sae On) is a lonely outcast who joins the school’s student council to step out of his comfort zone. While he is immediately accepted by a new group of friends, vice president Noh Shin Woo (Kang Yoo Seok) constantly clashes with him, making his life more difficult. However, as they spend more time together, the line between rivalry and friendship begins to blur. Is there a relationship more than just platonic?

6. What Did You Eat Yesterday?

(TV Tokyo)

Not all BLs revolve around characters in their youth. What Did You Eat Yesterday? is unique because the two lovers are in their 40s. The premise is simple yet sweet, and it is a drama you can re-watch again and again.

What Did You Eat Yesterday is a Japanese slice-of-life comedy that follows the daily lives of a middle-aged gay couple. Shiro Kakei (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and Kenji Yabuki (Seiyou Uchino) are both in their 40s and live together as boyfriends. The two share a passion for cooking, always making time for homemade dinners. While the two keep their relationship under wraps and are only known to close friends, the drama captures the sweetness and simplicity of their everyday routine.

5. Bad Buddy

(GMMTV

Are you a fan of the Romeo & Juliet trope, a.k.a. the rival families trope? Then you’ll love Bad Buddy, which features academic rivals that come from feuding families.

Bad Buddy is a Thai series that centers on Nanon (Korapat Kirdpan) and Ohm (Pawat Chittsawangdee), two university students who have been rivals for as long as they can remember. Their families are neighbors who have been locked in a bitter feud for decades. Now, as university students, even their friends from the engineering and architecture departments are embroiled in a longstanding conflict. However, despite the supposed rivalry between them, the two enemies begin to grow closer, challenging the expectations set on their shoulders.

4. Our Dating Sim

(Studio Winsome)

Our Dating Sim is a Korean BL drama filled with sweet moments and sexual tension. If you are looking for a simple yet elegant BL drama to start with, I highly recommend checking this one out.

Our Dating Sim follows the office romance of Lee Wan and Shin Ki Tae, who both work at a video game company. When Lee Wan joins the company, he is mortified to discover Ki Tae also works there. The two used to be close high school friends, but after Wan’s love confession is turned down by Ki Tae, the two no longer talk. Now, they are forced to collaborate in a small office environment, where they must navigate their complicated relationship history and unclear professional boundaries.

3. Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

(Satelight)

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! is a unique blend of office romance with fantasy. It’s perfect for those who are in their 20s and 30s who have yet to experience first love and paints an adorable picture for budding romance. A Thai version has been released.

Kiyoshi Adachi (Eiji Akaso) is a regular office worker who never had any sexual relationships during his twenties. On his 30th birthday, he develops the power to ready the mind of anyone he touches. His newfound ability will change his life and pose new, unique surprises for Adachi.

2. Semantic Error

(RaemongRaein, Axis)

Semantic Error is considered the first BL to ever go mainstream in South Korea. Following the success of the drama, South Korea saw a boom in the production of BLs, with Semantic Error credited as the catalyst.

Semantic Error follows the rivalry between two university students: a disciplined programmer named Choo Sang Woo (Park Jae Chan) and a free-spirited artist named Jang Jae Young (Park Seo Ham). While the two initially clashed due to differences during a school project, their animosity grew through pranks and arguments. However, amid their feud, the pair realizes that their feelings for each other are far more complex than they thought.

1. Eternal Yesterday

(MBS)

Not every BL has a happy ending. Eternal Yesterday is a drama with a heartbreaking twist, showing that not every drama of this genre is guaranteed a romantic end.

Eternal Yesterday centers on Mitsuru Oumi (Sora Inoue), a loner who is befriended by a cheerful classmate, Koichi Yamada (Rio Komiya). While things are initially awkward between the two, they quickly form a close friendship and a secret attraction. However, the end is far from a fairytale ending. While waking to school together, Mitsuru and Koichi experience a devastating tragedy that will change their lives.

