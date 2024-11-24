JJ’s Journey in ‘Criminal Minds’ highlights the struggles of women balancing career and family

In Criminal Minds, Jennifer “JJ” Jareau navigates high-stakes crime-fighting while challenging societal pressures on working moms. From media liaison to profiler, she balances professional growth with family life, revealing the messy reality of “having it all.” JJ’s journey highlights the challenges and triumphs of women striving to juggle both worlds.

Recommended Videos

From the start, JJ handles chaos like a pro. She deals with the press and delivers heart-wrenching news to victims’ families. Yet she still finds time to be an unofficial therapist to her friends at the BAU. Her job doesn’t just demand professionalism, it requires an ironclad emotional core. Nevertheless, despite the grueling hours and constant exposure to humanity’s darkest corners, her integrity never wavers.

Here’s where the show digs deeper and stands far apart from other fictional crime shows. Criminal Minds doesn’t pretend JJ lives in a bubble where work and home life co-exist peacefully. JJ struggles, doubts herself, and sometimes falters, reminding us that superheroes have limits. This show, overall, excellently mirrors the real-life struggles of all its characters.

Criminal Minds tackles the myth of the perfect working mom

JJ’s role as a mom and wife often collides with her career. As a mother myself, I gravitate towards her character and find her inspiring. Her scenes at home with Will and the kids, Henry and Michael, inject a refreshing dose of reality within the bleak landscape. Who doesn’t remember her fear of missing her kids’ milestones or the pang of guilt she feels when her job takes her away for days on end?

These moments aren’t just filler. They highlight the incredibly real invisible weight working moms carry every day. She wrestles with questions like, “Am I doing enough at home?” and “Am I doing enough at work?” The show doesn’t sugarcoat these conflicts, which makes her character feel authentic. Even if I’m working from home, sitting behind my computer, I wonder about these things, too. I can’t even begin to imagine how JJ feels working in the field so often.

Then we have the rare occasion when JJ’s career and family life mix in unsavory ways. In the Criminal Minds season 7 finale, her husband and son are pushed into a precarious situation by the villains dubbed The Face Cards. This ends up creating one of the most iconic moments in the show when Izzy and JJ have the ultimate showdown and JJ saves Henry.

Let’s talk about the myth of the “perfect working mom.” JJ isn’t perfect, she’s human. She doesn’t always have the answers, and sometimes, her decisions lean heavily on sacrifice. But the writers ensure her story doesn’t fall into the trap of making her either a neglectful mom or a one-dimensional career woman. Instead, JJ becomes a dynamic force who grows and adapts as her family and career demands evolve.

Her shift from media liaison to profiler doesn’t just exemplify her professional growth; it shows her hunger for something more. The change comes with risks, especially for a mom. JJ knows the field isn’t just dangerous; it’s emotionally draining. But she dives in anyway, balancing compassion with fierce determination. Her journey proves that motherhood doesn’t limit ambition—it fuels it.

JJ’s story in Criminal Minds sets a standard for how genre TV can portray working women. She challenges stereotypes and refuses to fit into neat boxes. Her struggles, triumphs, and everything in between make her relatable while inspiring viewers to rethink what “having it all” really means. Let’s hope TV continues to give us more characters like JJ—flawed, complex, and absolutely badass.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy