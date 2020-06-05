comScore

Things We Saw Today: Ben & Jerry’s Let Everyone Know Exactly Where They Stand on White Supremacy

By Rachel LeishmanJun 5th, 2020, 5:45 pm

Ben and Jerry's founders arrested at George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests.

Many corporations are trying to navigate this current moment in time and messing up incredibly. From posting images of support and having receipts pulled up on them for their past transgressions to companies just remaining silent as if that is an option right now, it’s rough out there. But then there is a moment of light and an organization founded by white men doing the right thing. That organization? Ben and Jerry’s.

The ice cream company has used its platform to talk about dismantling white supremacy, sharing statistics, and using the Ben and Jerry’s label to point out the injustices of the world surrounding us.

In a series of tweets, Ben and Jerry’s has continually been using their name to educate those on white supremacy, how white privilege is used regularly, and how we can help others understand the racial injustices the Black community face each day.

This is how we want to see more white people use their platform, and now we’re all going to be able to eat a pint of ice cream and praise the Cherry Garcia lovers of the world.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here’s what else we saw out there today:

  • Here is a ranking of all the celebrity commencement speeches given to the class of 2020. (via Lainey Gossip)
  • This week in political cartoons … (via Politico)

  • Billionaires continue to do the bare minimum in regards to Coronavirus. (via Reddit)

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!