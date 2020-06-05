Things We Saw Today: Ben & Jerry’s Let Everyone Know Exactly Where They Stand on White Supremacy

Many corporations are trying to navigate this current moment in time and messing up incredibly. From posting images of support and having receipts pulled up on them for their past transgressions to companies just remaining silent as if that is an option right now, it’s rough out there. But then there is a moment of light and an organization founded by white men doing the right thing. That organization? Ben and Jerry’s.

The ice cream company has used its platform to talk about dismantling white supremacy, sharing statistics, and using the Ben and Jerry’s label to point out the injustices of the world surrounding us.

The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. https://t.co/YppGJKHkyN pic.twitter.com/YABzgQMf69 — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 2, 2020

In a series of tweets, Ben and Jerry’s has continually been using their name to educate those on white supremacy, how white privilege is used regularly, and how we can help others understand the racial injustices the Black community face each day.

To achieve justice, we don’t need just thoughts and prayers — we need education and action. The below thread offers some ways to learn about our country’s history, its impact on the present, and the underlying conditions that led to the murder of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/GYUcvb4w0N — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 5, 2020

Here’s the key to understanding what we’re seeing today: There’s a direct connection between slavery and our past and our present criminal justice system that profits from locking up Black bodies: https://t.co/fFzYMiruwz pic.twitter.com/GT7aj72YZr — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 5, 2020

…But the US has never honestly and openly confronted slavery and its legacy of racism and violence. We need to. Now. And we need reparations: https://t.co/HQIRx8pZbw pic.twitter.com/qr0Ikktc43 — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 5, 2020

…Because the effects of slavery and racism continue to be felt by Black people every single day at every level of American society: https://t.co/n01KLlOYzw pic.twitter.com/dr3HUXbKap — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 5, 2020

…And Black Americans face extreme inequity and relentless violence within our broken criminal justice system: https://t.co/vIgXT6Zx1S pic.twitter.com/DrgPY9WgmT — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 5, 2020

…Which is why it’s so important to learn about the role of local prosecutors. Electing reform-minded prosecutors can help end mass incarceration: https://t.co/0WZS719uo6 pic.twitter.com/gfOw1NLxi1 — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 5, 2020

…But that’s not enough. We need to defund police and prisons and invest in community services, like education, instead: https://t.co/czA8ieN3XJ pic.twitter.com/2DiFtftLwu — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 5, 2020

…Because Black Lives Matter, and justice is long overdue, so we better make sure it’s baked right into everything we do: https://t.co/i0tUtQMWz7 pic.twitter.com/jT5qRswItN — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 5, 2020

This is how we want to see more white people use their platform, and now we’re all going to be able to eat a pint of ice cream and praise the Cherry Garcia lovers of the world.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here’s what else we saw out there today:

Here is a ranking of all the celebrity commencement speeches given to the class of 2020. (via Lainey Gossip)

This week in political cartoons … (via Politico)

Don’t fuck with a city where everyone is unemployed and has a bachelor’s degree in filmmaking. https://t.co/hj8vqdL4Bw — Rivers Langley (@RiversLangley) June 4, 2020

Billionaires continue to do the bare minimum in regards to Coronavirus. (via Reddit)

Why are y’all writing Anonymous fanfiction? 🙈 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 5, 2020

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com