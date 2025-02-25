‘Being good to people and being honest’: James Gunn nails why Superman is important in Trump’s America

There are certain superheroes in our lexicon of comic favorites who hold a special place in our hearts. They mean more to us than just a hero smashing things and saving people. One of those special heroes is Superman.

Created in 1938 by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, he was a symbol of hope in the rising tide of antisemitism at the hands of Adolf Hitler in Germany. Since, Superman has remained that symbol of hope. When the world feels dark, Clark Kent’s determination to save people and be the hero Metropolis needs has given us decades of joy and hope within our own communities. The Christopher Reeve movies made us believe a man could fly, after all.

Now, Clark is coming back to us in the James Gunn take on Superman. Played by David Corenswet, the film is set to release this summer, right in the middle of a Donald Trump presidency that had Elon Musk throwing up a Nazi salute on stage that keeps being labeled as a “Roman” salute by MAGA supporters. If ever there was a time when we needed Superman again, it is now.

Gunn and his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran, spoke to press last week about the upcoming slate of DC properties and Gunn spoke about the importance of Superman. When asked about the character now that Trump was in power again and Gunn explained that he didn’t see Superman in our current timeline.

“He’s a character that stands for something that is solid, for basic human morals, basic human integrity, the basic belief in protecting others the weak and being good to people and being honest. He stands for what I think of as the rules that don’t change,” Gunn said.

Superman is more than just our current political landscape

During the chat, Gunn reportedly explained that he felt as if Superman was more than just our current political landscape. I agree. Superman is a symbol of hope that extends past whatever is happening at our current juncture. Yes, he was created because of the world at large in 1938 but that doesn’t mean he is limited to commentary on our own society.

I do think that Superman coming out this summer is a timely move. Gunn’s comments make it seem as if the film itself is not making a commentary on our own politics and Donald Trump’s administration but Superman’s ideals. Which, if you break them down, are very much in opposition to what this administration is pushing to the masses.

Hopefully Superman helps to bridge the divide in our country because he is a symbol of hope and unity that so many have turned to throughout the decades since his creation. But, for now, we know that Gunn is bringing us the man of steel once again and he might not be a direct commentary on Donald Trump but he is a man who opposes those in power who hurt others with it. So…I don’t think Superman would be wearing a red hat any time soon.

