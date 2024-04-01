Behold, the Best ‘Dune’ Mashup Fan Art Has Arrived

Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two are cinematic achievements in their own right, but the fan art is almost as good.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films adapt the classic science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, and they bring out the best parts of the original story. Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who escapes the destruction of his family to live among the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis. After he joins the Fremen, Paul learns to live in the desert, riding the planet’s giant sandworms and using its psychoactive spice to rise to a troubling messiah figure.

There’s so much to love about the world and the visuals of Dune. There are the vast desert landscapes. The hidden sanctuaries of the Fremen sietches. Arguably the most exciting visual of all, though, is Paul’s inaugural ride on a sandworm.

The Fremen have a very particular riding style that Paul has to learn before he can mount one of the giant beasts. First, they use a mechanical thumper to attract a worm’s attention. Then, they mount the worm with a set of hooks that latch on to ridges in its skin. With the hooks extended, the rider is able to stand up and surf the worm. Is it practical? I dunno. Does it look badass? Hell yeah.

Anyone who grew up with another famous worm can see the comedic potential for a mashup, and artist Brandon B. has turned it into a reality.

Remember Lowly Worm? From Richard Scarry’s Busy Town books? You’ll recall that Lowly is a good friend of Huckle the cat. Together, they have wholesome adventures that involve Lowly accompanying Huckle to school, or occasionally falling into Huckle’s cereal. I bet you haven’t thought about those guys in years! Well, here they are, transformed into the majestic Shai Hulud of Dune lore, and an intrepid Fremen rider.

If you love this picture, you’re in luck: Brandon is selling prints!

Be honest: would this look awesome on my six-year-old’s bedroom wall? I think it would.

