Beauty Guru Nikkie Tutorials Came Out as a Trans Woman, but Under Distressing Circumstances

Nikkie Tutorials is one of those names in the Beauty YouTube world you just know. She’s up there with Jackie Aina with me as one of the most creative and fun faces on YouTube. When I initially saw her trending on Twitter, I was absolutely nervous that it was another beauty-race drama, but instead, it was the hard story of seeing Nikkie Tutorials get forced to come out as transgender because of blackmail.

She starts off by saying that she had something she’s wanted to tell her audience for a long time, but wanted to do it in her own time. However, due to circumstances, Nikkie shared that she is a trans woman. Firstly, the video was beautiful, and while 17 minutes may seem like a lot, it’s absolutely worth watching.

Right now, it’s unclear who was attempting to hold this information of Nikkie, but the comments of Lisa Blandino—sister of Jerrod Blandino, the owner of the makeup brand Too Faced—have had people side-eyeing. Lisa had a comment on her Instagram bio (which has since been deleted) saying, “Transgender huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about” after Nikkie posted her video.

Jerrod Blandino’s sister Lisa has been going after Nikkie for some time now & this last message she posted to her Instagram account was vile. I will NEVER purchase from Too Faced again. I think it’s time she distanced herself from the brand permanently. Highly unprofessional. pic.twitter.com/XSv4CQE8W0 — DramaLynn (@drama_lynn) January 14, 2020

Lisa then changed the bio two more times to “Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike liars! But anyway…” and finally “Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period! But anyway… if you came from a lying dc then who cares.”

Her brother has already come out saying that he is sorry for the hurt his sister has caused and that she is no longer employed at Too Faced.

A message from Our Founder Jerrod Blandino pic.twitter.com/OdnCT67INK — Too Faced Cosmetics (@TooFaced) January 14, 2020

No one should be forced to come out or have their identity blackmailed. That is violent and disgusting. While it backfired stupendously because Nikkie has gotten overwhelming support, it also had led to so many comments from people already trying to break down whether they could or could not tell from before. The parasocial aspect of YouTube celebrity has eaten away at many of the boundaries that usually one could expect between fans and their “idol,” but even so, we need to remember that we are not entitled to know every single aspect of a person’s life. These issues are not a game, and it is gross to use someone’s coming out story as a way of testing your ability to “clock” trans women.

Nikkie is a woman, and that is who she has always presented herself as. Her coming out as a trans person was not done for the sake of her own truth, or to be an advocate. It was a way to take control before people tried to weaponize her being a trans woman. That is not fair, and whoever is responsible for that should be ashamed.

I’m proud of Nikkie for taking control, but this should serve as a reminder of how transphobia and transphobes will work to harm people, because they know how casually cruel the world is to trans people. Those blackmailers had power because of how society treats trans people, and that needs to change so that everyone can live their own truth.

(image: Screenshot)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com