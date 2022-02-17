I’m Obsessed With Whatever This Baz Luhrmann Elvis Movie Is

One of our most “out there” movie directors has consistently been Baz Luhrmann, and now, his over-the-top lens is gearing up to tell us the story of Elvis Presley. Starring Austin Butler as Elvis with Tom Hanks as Presley’s real-life manager Colonel Tom Parker, the trailer just feels so very Luhrmann in a fascinating way—especially with a story like Elvis’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, that is also Butler singing in the trailer, which I have to say is impressive. Surprisingly, he manages to capture the energy and look of Elvis in a way that threw me into the story (even just in the trailer), and I wasn’t expecting it! That’s mainly because I instantly think of the blonde kid from Zoey 101 when I think of him, and not this man who is my age looking exactly like Elvis.

Honestly, casting Butler makes sense because Presley famously died at the age of 42, so most of his career was in his 20s and 30s. Butler is 30 years old but also looks younger, and from what we see in the trailer, has mastered the iconic changes that Elvis went through during his time. But there is also a strange tone to this movie that feels so very Baz Luhrmann in the best way, and there are a few things I want to break down in the trailer.

Breaking down Elvis

When it comes to a figure like Elvis, we know more of the legend than the actuality of him. He was born in Tupelo and then moved to Memphis as a teen, was seen as a problematic figure in the eyes of those in charge because of the way he shook his hips, and changed rock music with his style—not to mention his foray into movies, opposite leading ladies like Ann Margaret. Elvis was an addict and lost in himself and, as the movie points out, was being mismanaged by Parker. All of this seems to be tackled in the film, which excites me because I didn’t want a movie obliviously glorifying Elvis. I wanted something that dug into what makes him a fascinating and heartbreaking piece of history in pop culture.

So, looking at the trailer, there are quite a few images I want to talk about—some funny, some weird, and some just looking at how much Austin Butler looks like Elvis. Like this one.

The thing is: This is Luhrmann, so whatever happens in this movie, we can expect the most outlandish look at Elvis, and I’m fine with that—like this scene when we see Elvis shaking his hips. PUT THOSE HIPS IN JAIL!

I mean, I laugh, but it is true: They tried to arrest him for shaking his hips. But then again, Presley did start the “fangirl” craze that would take over the nation with performers like himself and The Beatles, and honestly, I don’t blame them.

I’ll never fully get over how much Butler looks like Elvis. I am sorry that I prejudged this movie. I’ve learned my lesson.

Anyway, I am this girl.

Same.

When things get weird is when Hanks shows up as Parker and looks more like Colin Farrell’s Penguin than a real man.

But also he called himself the villain of the story, so I’m okay with it, too.

What the trailer does is give us looks into the stages of Elvis’ career, briefly, showing us his stage presence and switch to musical movies and more.

As well as giving us our first glimpse into Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley!

The moments that really worked for me in this trailer were the brief moments that showed the iconic looks we know Elvis for and how Butler made them his own, like a glimpse into Elvis later in life with the bigger sideburns and iconic glasses.

And, of course, his white jumpsuits with rhinestones all over them.

Don’t worry, I brought you one more picture of Tom Hanks.

What I am probably most excited for is the performance of Elvis at his ’68 comeback special, where he did “If I Can Dream” in front of a giant light-up sign that says Elvis.

It is easily my favorite Elvis song and the one that has stuck with me past my Elvis phase. (We all have an Elvis phase, right?) And it is a staple of Elvis’ career given what it meant for his music and the future he had after leaving the movie industry.

Overall, this trailer looks like something I’ll love probably a little because it’s Elvis and a lot because it’s Baz Luhrmann. The Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby director knows how to bring you in with glitz and glamour in the same way that Elvis could sell the fantasy, and I think the mash-up is going to work beautifully.

Elvis is set to come out June 2022, and honestly? I can’t wait.

