The European premiere for Barbie took place in London last night (July 12) and it was the best premiere ever.

Found my Ken x https://t.co/aA5gRmfRop — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) July 12, 2023

Margot Robbie’s doll-inspired outfits are clearly catching on as most people absolutely girlbossed on that pink carpet. My favorite get-up of the evening was courtesy of Chicken Shop Date‘s Amelia Dimoldenberg, who flirted with Ryan Gosling and dressed as the I Can Be… Anchor Barbie from a 2010 line of Mattel’s legendary doll.

Wearing a pink jacket, white skirt and black T-shirt, and bright blonde wig, she cosplayed that Barbie so well. Not to mention Amelia also had the same microphone as the doll with the Barbie logo emblazoned on it. I WANT ONE! I gasped last night when I saw it. I will also admit I was slightly envious. I really wanted to be there last night.

Then Ryan Gosling twinned with Michael Cera, which is, of course, a reference to their characters Ken and Allen being ‘buddies’ and the fact that Ken’s whole wardrobe fits Allen, who was introduced a few years after Ken in 1964.

The two of them wore salmon-pink-colored suits and looked amazing. I can’t really believe it’s taken Ryan’s stylist this long to dress him in the vein of his character, though he’s kind of being doing his own thing because of Ken-ergy (and slaying, might I add), like wearing that ‘Directed by Greta Gerwig’ T-shirt and sparkly pink jacket at the beginning of the press tour.

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon just appeared too and it sent Twitter into meltdown because … why?

rob brydon being at the barbie premier makes so much sense — scar!! (taylor’s version) (@getawayyscar) July 13, 2023

rob brydon at the barbie premiere has me yelling — neve ✿ (@sirkofilm) July 13, 2023

rob brydon being at the barbie premier is so slay of him — annabel (@grapejuicerrys) July 13, 2023

He’s also IN THE FILM?! AS SUGAR DADDY KEN??? I just found this out and I can’t cope.

He told Virgin Radio, “I think this came about because I had a message a few years ago that Margot Robbie was a big fan of Uncle Bryn and would I record a message for her birthday.

“So I recorded a video for her. I think maybe this part is her way of saying thank you. I said, ‘Hello Margot. I’ve loved you in all your films and I’ll tell you for why …’ So when I met her on the set, she said, ‘Ah, thank you so much for that message …’ So that was quite nice.”

As my editor said when I told her of the Ken Sugar Daddy development, “I physically cannot wait for this movie. Why has no one invented time travel yet?”, and while I wholeheartedly agree, I will miss the press tour and all these looks so much. Can Barbiemania just last forever? Please?!

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

