Barbie’s European Premiere Was Simply the Best Thing Ever
SLAY
The European premiere for Barbie took place in London last night (July 12) and it was the best premiere ever.
Margot Robbie’s doll-inspired outfits are clearly catching on as most people absolutely girlbossed on that pink carpet. My favorite get-up of the evening was courtesy of Chicken Shop Date‘s Amelia Dimoldenberg, who flirted with Ryan Gosling and dressed as the I Can Be… Anchor Barbie from a 2010 line of Mattel’s legendary doll.
Wearing a pink jacket, white skirt and black T-shirt, and bright blonde wig, she cosplayed that Barbie so well. Not to mention Amelia also had the same microphone as the doll with the Barbie logo emblazoned on it. I WANT ONE! I gasped last night when I saw it. I will also admit I was slightly envious. I really wanted to be there last night.
Then Ryan Gosling twinned with Michael Cera, which is, of course, a reference to their characters Ken and Allen being ‘buddies’ and the fact that Ken’s whole wardrobe fits Allen, who was introduced a few years after Ken in 1964.
The two of them wore salmon-pink-colored suits and looked amazing. I can’t really believe it’s taken Ryan’s stylist this long to dress him in the vein of his character, though he’s kind of being doing his own thing because of Ken-ergy (and slaying, might I add), like wearing that ‘Directed by Greta Gerwig’ T-shirt and sparkly pink jacket at the beginning of the press tour.
Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon just appeared too and it sent Twitter into meltdown because … why?
He’s also IN THE FILM?! AS SUGAR DADDY KEN??? I just found this out and I can’t cope.
He told Virgin Radio, “I think this came about because I had a message a few years ago that Margot Robbie was a big fan of Uncle Bryn and would I record a message for her birthday.
“So I recorded a video for her. I think maybe this part is her way of saying thank you. I said, ‘Hello Margot. I’ve loved you in all your films and I’ll tell you for why …’ So when I met her on the set, she said, ‘Ah, thank you so much for that message …’ So that was quite nice.”
As my editor said when I told her of the Ken Sugar Daddy development, “I physically cannot wait for this movie. Why has no one invented time travel yet?”, and while I wholeheartedly agree, I will miss the press tour and all these looks so much. Can Barbiemania just last forever? Please?!
(featured image: Warner Bros.)
