No, the ‘Barbie’ Trailer Did Not Give Us Any Indication of Its Plot and No, I Do Not Care

It seems like Aqua was predicting the future when they said we’re just Barbie girls living in a Barbie world, as the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie has taken the internet by storm.

In just over a minute and forty-three seconds, the second teaser trailer for the film is filled with bright colors, vibe-filled music, and over-the-top campy performances from Oscar-nominated actors. The entire thing is a fever dream in the best way and gives off the silly tone that a movie centering around a doll franchise should have.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and an entire roster of other A-list actors, tells the story about … honesty, I don’t know yet. That’s the true beauty of the first official trailer from this film—it tells you absolutely nothing about the plot as a whole. Where other high-budget films with big stars would give away key pieces of information through snippets in the trailer, Gerwig and her team seem to be keeping audiences on their toes about what will be happening with America’s favorite play doll and her pals.

However, that’s not to say that the trailer is boring or lacking in substance. To be quite honest, there’s almost too much to work with if you’re like me and have been obsessing about this movie since it was first announced. We see snapshots of Barbie’s life—from her permanently high-heeled feet to her greeting other Barbies on the beach. We see Ken (Gosling) and Ken (Simu Liu) try to vie for Barbie’s attention. And, we get a look at the kind of humor the movie has to offer when the Kens get into an argument that leads to them wanting to beach each other off (yes, it sounds ridiculous, but trust me, it’s hysterical).

(Warner Bros.)

Honestly, my favorite part of the trailer is the fact that no one in this cast is taking themselves too seriously. From Issa Rae to Dua Lipa to Emma Mackey, everyone is (mostly) playing a fictional doll from the 1960s. This movie is supposed to be campy and bright and colorful and eccentric—and it seems like everyone Gerwig cast understands that role and is playing it up as high as it could go. Seriously, the only way this movie will be terrible is if it starts to play the plot too seriously and lose the magic that Barbie holds. Barbie can be anything and that means she can be ridiculous and wonderful at the same time.

Barbie will be driving into theaters July 21st, 2023.

