Backstreet Boys are headed to Vegas: everything we know about their sphere residency

The Backstreet Boys are taking their Millennium Tour to the Sphere in Las Vegas! The ’90s boy band took to their Instagram to announce the news to their fans on Friday, February 14, writing, “Oh you thought you dreamt it? No, it’s really happening!! The Backstreet Boys are heading back to Vegas baby; and we’re officially the first pop act to take over @SphereVegas!”

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement, with one fan writing, “This is going to be next level awesome!!”

“So here for this,” another fan wrote while a third fan shared, “Can’t wait.”

The band appeared on the Today Show on February 14, to talk about their upcoming residency, where Kevin Richardson said, “As I understand it, we’re going to be the first act of our kind in (the Sphere), where most of the people that have been in it have been bands. They stand up and play instruments. So we’re going to do what we do in that venue and explore the space to its maximum capacity.”

Backstreet Boys Into the Millennium – The Sphere Tickets

Presale tickets go on sale for the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere on February 18 at 11 am PST, but fans can buy tickets now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which date you attend the show and where you sit in the venue. Right now, the cheapest tickets for the opening night on July 11 are being sold for $202 in Section 409. There are a few different ticket and hotel packages available as well, with each package including a variety of different amenities.

“The One” Concert & Hotel Experience Package

Choice of General Admission Floor or reserved seat at Sphere

2-night stay at The Venetian Resorts Las Vegas or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Collectible laminate and lanyard

“The Perfect Fan” Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package

Choice of General Admission Floor or Premium reserved seat at Sphere

Priority entry into Sphere

2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Early access to the Backstreet Boys Experience on show days for crowd-free shopping on exclusive merch items, and access to a dedicated shopping lane during public hours

Luxury motorcoach transport to and from Harry Reid International Airport

Complimentary VIP access to some of Las Vegas’ hottest pool parties and nightclubs

Exclusive Backstreet Boys curated gifting kit

Collectible VIP laminate and lanyard

On-site Vibee concierge

Backstreet Boys Into the Millennium – The Sphere Schedule

The Backstreet Boys are kicking off their Sphere residency on July 11 in Las Vegas! They will play the iconic new venue for the last three weekends in July, going into the first weekend of August. See below for the full schedule and links to buy tickets.

