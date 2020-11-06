Baby Yoda Watch: The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 2, “The Passenger”

In the middle of election nonsense and trying to figure out what twelve things to focus on, it can feel overwhelming. So, let’s take a moment to see what Baby Yoda was doing on the most recent episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

**Spoilers for the most recent episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian lie within.**

First, Baby Yoda was just on a journey with his Dadalorian. They’re trotting along, having a time, and then suddenly, a crew rolls up and decides they’re going to attack and try to steal some of their stuff. Pulling a rope and sending Mando and Baby Yoda flying, he was suddenly thrown to the ground and upset about it.

Just when the Mandalorian thinks that he finally helped them escape, Baby Yoda finds himself with a knife to his neck! He’s a baby! You can’t put a knife to his neck!

Don’t worry! Quickly, Baby Yoda got to be back with his Dada.

Finally, they make it back to Peli Motto and get to start to go back on their quest to find the other Mandalorians and get Baby Yoda back to where he belongs. The problem? They have to take a passenger with them for some new information. But first, Baby Yoda got to see some of the sand dragon meat cooking.

But basically, this entire episode is Baby Yoda trying to eat some eggs. The passenger is a Frog Lady who is trying to go meet up with her husband so he can fertilize her eggs. She’s bringing them with her, and it means that Mando and Baby Yoda have to travel slowly with her to the next planet.

Since she gave them the information about the Mandalorians, Din Djarin has to do it, and Baby Yoda makes it his mission to eat as many of those eggs as possible, because of COURSE he does! We already know he has a taste for frogs.

Just look at his intrigued, hungry little face on their first meeting:

To be honest, she should feel lucky the little Force-user only went for the eggs.

For real though. This entire episode is either Baby Yoda trying to eat an egg or cuddling up to the Mandalorian. It’s great.

Unfortunately, their trip isn’t easy. First, Mando finds out that Baby Yoda is trying to eat all the eggs and puts him to bed, but then two X-Wing pilots see them and ask that Mando turns on his scanner. The problem? Mando is a wanted man. So, trying to escape the New Republic, Mando tries to hide the ship, but it ends up falling and crashing.

With all the damage they now have to fix, Mando and the Frog Lady go to cuddle their children to stay warm.

When Mando starts to fix the ship to try and save the Frog Lady and her babies (as well as himself and the Child), he doesn’t realize that Frog Lady has walked off. Baby Yoda tries to tell him but he isn’t listening, so finally, Baby Yoda just wonders off in the snow until Dadalorian follows him and realizes what he’s trying to tell him.

They find this Frog Lady queen just relaxing in a hot spring bath because like honestly, she’s just trying to relax and chill with her eggs.

But since the Dadalorian knows that Baby Yoda is just trying to get the eggs, he keeps pushing him away from the tub. Angry that his plans have been foiled, the Child waddles his way deeper into the snow, where he discovers that there are different kinds of eggs that he can eat.

But he accidentally awakens a bunch of space spiders who start to attack their little group. So once Mando and the Frog Lady have collected all the eggs, they start running back to the ship and hoping that they can somehow escape Space Aragog to fix their ship and go home.

But lucky for them, the Mando’s legacy and determination to do the right thing after the fall of the Empire comes in handy as those two X-Wing pilots come back to save them from the space spiders.

Not before a spider tries to take Baby Yoda though.

And then once they’re free from the space spiders, on their way to the planet where the Frog Lady can make sure her eggs get fertilized and Mando can finally take a nap (which like, high key relatable), Baby Yoda makes sure that he can have one last egg.

