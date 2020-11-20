Baby Yoda Watch: The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 4, “The Siege”

My favorite thing about this season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian is that it’s a journey of Baby Yoda just trying to find food. Each week, he searches for something to eat and that’s all he cares about. Honestly, it’s relatable because that’s what we’re all doing in the quarantine, right?

But let’s see what journey Baby Yoda was on in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, “The Seige.”

**Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 “The Siege” lie below.**

This week, we get an episode of Baby Yoda the Builder, as he’s the only one small enough on the Razor Crest to switch some wiring for Din.

Despite being told time and time again not to let the red and blue wire touch … he lets the red and blue wire touch. In an explosion of smoke, he coughs, and honestly, where is just this show? I want Baby Yoda and Din Djarin on the Razor Crest just trying to function and living their best lives.

Like father like son, though …

After Baby Yoda had to be a repairman in his OWN HOME, Dadalorian finally just decided to go back to Nevarro to get the ship fixed. As if Baby Yoda EVER had a good time on Nevarro in the first place. At least Grandpa Karga was there to see him, and that woman he tried to kill last season (Cara Dune) tried to touch Baby Yoda, but he was just excited to see the good ol’ former mean man turned nice gramps, Greef.

Except then Greef Karga instantly put Baby Yoda in school. Baby Yoda never asked to go to school. He’s 50.

While Baby Yoda was like “learning SUX” at the beginning, he quickly found a nice child with food next to him.

Using those manners that Mando talked about, he first asked this random child for a space macaron.

But then, for the FIRST TIME THIS ENTIRE SEASON, Baby Yoda used the Force—to take the space macarons from this kid because Baby Yoda wanted one and his fellow student refused to share.

Baby Yoda will always win when it comes to the war over food. If he sees it, he will take It.

Much like the previous episodes, Baby Yoda finds himself safely hidden away while Dadalorian goes about his journey—because people are finally telling Din that you can’t bring a baby into battle even if the baby in question is a magical 50-year-old green being.

But when Mando realizes that Baby Yoda could be in danger, he runs to his rescue, and … I guess lets Baby Yoda take the macarons that he stole with him. (I would like to see the scene where Din Djarin runs into the school and just snatches up Baby Yoda, please and thank you.)

Shooting down Imperial ships, spinning around, and trying to save Greef Karga, Cara Dune, and Mythrol, these are just a few of Baby Yoda’s favorite things.

Baby needs to learn though that you NEVER eat before going on rides. If you do, you end up sick, and that’s not fun for anyone involved.

Luckily, the baby has a good Dadalorian who had to clean up his little green son.

So, what will Baby Yoda try to eat next week? Check back here at the Mary Sue for more of Baby Yoda’s adventures on the latest episode of The Mandalorian!

